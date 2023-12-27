House Republicans Launch Investigation Into Whether Joe Biden Sought to Obstruct Son Hunter’s Cooperation with Impeachment Inquiry

House Republicans launched an investigation into whether Joe Biden sought to obstruct or influence his son Hunter’s cooperation with the GOP’s impeachment inquiry.

Hunter Biden earlier this month arrived in DC and gave a press conference on Capitol Hill where he revealed he will only answer questions under his own rules despite a congressional subpoena.

Congressional Republicans subpoenaed Hunter Biden for a closed-door deposition related to his influence-peddling and family corruption.

Hunter Biden said he will only testify “at a public hearing.”

“My father was not financially involved in my business,” Hunter Biden said in the presser.

Hunter tacitly admitted that his father Joe Biden was involved in his overseas businesses in other ways.

On that same day House Oversight Chairman James Comer announced GOP lawmakers will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings after Hunter Biden brazenly defied a lawful subpoena.

“Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” Comer said on December 13.

“We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden,” Comer added.

Comer and Jim Jordan wanted to know if and how Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s decision to defy a congressional subpoena.

“Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden. As our committees were today prepared to depose Hunter Biden, he chose to make a public statement on Capitol Hill instead where he said his father, Joe Biden was not financially involved in his family’s business dealings. Exactly how was Joe Biden involved? Evidence shows Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden’s business associates and his name was at the center of the family business strategy,” a joint statement by House Oversight Chairman and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan said a couple of weeks ago.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later that day on December 13 stunned reporters when she admitted that Joe Biden was “certainly familiar with what his son was going to say” on the Capitol grounds.

“Look, I don’t have anything else to add,” KJP said on December 13 of Hunter’s presser. “The president was familiar with what Hunter was going to say today. And, you know, look, he’s proud of his son. He and the first lady are proud of his son, how he’s rebuilding his life back. He’s going to focus on what is needed on the American people. Hunter, and I’ve said this many times, is a private citizen, and so certainly I would have to refer you to — to his representatives.”

WATCH:

Now this…

Oversight Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Wednesday launched an investigation into Joe Biden’s likely involvement in obstructing and influencing his son Hunter’s decision to defy a congressional subpoena.

In a letter addressed to White House Counsel Edward Siskel, Comer and Jordan cited Karine Jean-Pierre’s statements on Biden’s foreknowledge of Hunter Biden’s remarks to the press.

Biden’s White House Counsel Edward Siskel has until January 10 to produce:

1. All documents and communications sent or received by employees of the Executive Office of the President regarding the deposition of Hunter Biden, including but not limited to communications with Hunter Biden, Winstron & Strawn LLP, and Kevin Morris; and

2. All documents and communications sent or received by employees of the Executive Office of the President regarding President Biden’s statement about his family’s business associates on December 6, 2023.