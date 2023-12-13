BREAKING: All 221 House Republicans Vote to Open Impeachment Inquiry Into Joe Biden

BREAKING UPDATE: All 221 House Republicans voted to open a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

The vote was along party lines: 221-212.

BREAKING: The House Has Passed the Impeachment Inquiry Resolution. With this vote, we are now in better legal standing to fight the White House’s obstruction. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 13, 2023

House Republicans on Wednesday evening will vote to authorize a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

Today, the House is voting to formally open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. The facts don’t lie. It’s time to get the American people answers. pic.twitter.com/O0Jtxx9J2u — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 13, 2023

The full House floor vote is expected to take place at 5 pm ET.

House Republicans have a very slim 3-vote majority after a few GOP lawmakers retired this year.

Joe Biden ignored reporters shouting questions about his son Hunter’s decision to defy a subpoena. Biden also refused to answer questions on the impending impeachment vote.

NBC News reported:

House Republicans are expected to vote Wednesday to authorize their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden — a formal step they believe will grant them the ability to better enforce their subpoenas in the courts. “We think a formal vote of the majority of the House, on record, for a power that solely resides with the House — that helps us if, in fact, we’ve got to go to court,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of the GOP leaders in the impeachment push, told reporters Tuesday. “Hopefully, just passing it in and of itself is enough to say, ‘OK, guys, come in and talk to us.’” The vote is expected in the evening, after 5 p.m. ET. And Republican leaders have expressed confidence they will have the support to officially launch the inquiry.

Earlier this month House Speaker Johnson said a vote on a formal Biden impeachment inquiry is a “necessary step” after the Biden White House stonewalled congressional investigators.

Johnson recently said the decision on whether to hold a full floor vote to impeach Joe Biden is coming “very soon.”

“It’s become a necessary step,” Johnson said on Fox News. “Elise and I both served on the impeachment defense team of Donald Trump twice when the Democrats used it for brazen, partisan political purposes. We decried that use of it. This is very different. Remember, we are the rule of law team. We have to do it very methodically.”

“Our three committees of jurisdiction, judiciary, oversight, ways and means have been doing an extraordinary job following the evidence where it leads,” Johnson said. “But now we’re being stonewalled by the White House, because they’re preventing at least two to three DOJ witnesses from coming forward, a former White House counsel, the national archives . . . the White House has withheld thousands of pages of evidence.”

Joe Biden believes he is above the law.

The National Archives is withholding 99.98% of Joe Biden’s alias emails, according to House Oversight Chairman James Comer.

The National Archives previously confirmed through a FOIA response that they found 5,138 email messages and 25 electronic files pertaining to the known Joe Biden pseudonym accounts [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected].

After missing the deadline to turn over the requested documents, the National Archives said it located 82,000 pages of emails then-Vice President Joe Biden sent or received on three separate private pseudonym accounts to conduct illicit business deals with foreign officials.

NARA was forced to search for Biden’s pseudonym emails in response to a FOIA lawsuit filed by the Southern Legal Foundation, a conservative nonprofit law firm.

The National Archives has only turned over 14 pages of the 82,000 pages.

Joe Biden has also made it very clear that he will not cooperate with congressional Republicans investigating his stolen classified documents.

At least 5 White House aides, including former White House Counsel Dana Remus were involved in Biden’s classified documents scandal.

The timeline of the classified documents scandal presented by Biden’s attorney is a lie.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer last month subpoenaed former White House Counsel Dana Remus for a deposition related to Biden’s stolen classified documents investigation.

Comer is being stonewalled. The witnesses are not coopering with the House Oversight Committee.

“We just received a letter from the Special Counsel to the President making it clear the White House intends to continue obstructing our investigation.” the Oversight Committee said a couple of weeks ago.

“If President Biden has nothing to hide, then he should make his current and former staff available to testify before Congress about his mishandling of classified documents.” the committee said.