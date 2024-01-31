BREAKING: Top Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Settles Divorce Case on Eve of Hearing to Avoid Testimony on ‘Improper’ Relationship with Fani Willis



Fani Willis with paramour Nathan Wade

Nathan Wade, the top Trump prosecutor on the Georgia RICO case targeting Trump settled his divorce case with his estranged wife Jocelyn Wade on the eve of a hearing to avoid testifying on his improper relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“All of the issues we pled for temporary support and attorneys fees have been resolved by this agreement,” said Andrea Hastings, one of Joycelyn Wade’s attorneys, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. “The case is not resolved on a final basis. We still have a lot of work to do to be able to resolve this case through either a final settlement or a trial.”

Nathan Wade’s estranged wife Jocelyn Wade fought to unseal and make public their divorce records.

Earlier this month Fani Willis was subpoenaed to testify in Nathan Wade’s divorce case. Willis previously tried to quash the subpoena. She was supposed to give a deposition last Tuesday.

Jocelyn Wade’s attorney told Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee last Monday that her client wants Fani Willis’ deposition *not as a Fulton County DA* but as “the alleged paramour of my client’s husband.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade has reached a temporary divorce settlement with his estranged wife, canceling a public hearing on Wednesday in which Wade was expected to be asked about his relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis. The settlement reached Tuesday means Willis is likely to avoid testifying in the case. Willis, in court filings in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others, is accused of having an improper romantic relationship with Wade with him paying for their vacations to Napa Valley and the Caribbean. Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson on Tuesday signed an order approving the temporary settlement, noting that both Nathan and Joycelyn Wade agreed that its terms and that the conditions would not be filed with the court.

Fani Willis had an ‘improper’ romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top Trump prosecutor in her office.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fani Willis “financially benefited” from a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a top prosecutor she hired to go after President Trump.

The motion was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on behalf of defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign official who was hit with counts 1, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19 in Fani Willis’ RICO case.

The filing claims Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor hired to go after Trump, paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Nathan Wade’s Capital One credit card statements provided by Jocelyn Wade were documented in the court filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Nathan Wade spent money on Fani Willis by buying her flowers, and paying for hotels, air travel, a cruise, and Ubers.

The bank statements prove Nathan Wade bought Fani Willis flights to Miami and San Francisco.

Judge McAfee told Fani Willis to respond to Michael Roman’s allegations by Friday.