BREAKING: RAY EPPS SENTENCED – NO JAIL TIME! – One Year Probation, $500 fine, and 100 Hours Community Service! – JUSTICE IN AMERICA IS DEAD! Lone ‘Insurrectionist’ Skates!

TWO-TIERED JUSTICE IS NO JUSTICE!

J6 Operative Ray Epps was sentenced on Tuesday to NO JAIL TIME!

Ray Epps, the only January 6 protester who actually told people to go into the Capitol, has been officially sentenced to one year probation, $500 restitution, and 100 hours community service.

Epps did not have to show up for court today – he called in via Zoom.

The Biden regime refused to charge Epps with hurling a sign at police when 8 others are rotting in prison today for just touching the sign.

Ray Epps steered it towards the police and hurled it at them. He is free today.

Our government is broken.

Patty McMurray at 100 Percent Fed Up discovered the video months ago.

In this damning video, Ray Epps is filmed hoisting the massive Trump sign with several other Trump supporters. Epps was likely leading the efforts as he led the crowd when they breached not just the first set of barriers to the US Capitol but also the second set of barriers to the US Capitol that day. (another crime)

In the video, you can see Ray Epps near the corner of the sign.

The protesters walk it over to where the police are standing outside the US Capitol.

Ray Epps is with them the entire time. After the sign is released Ray Epps pops up and is seen standing and directing the crowd.

This was captured on video. Patty McMurray discovered this clip.

In January, The Gateway Pundit posted an additional video of Ray Epps hurling the sign at police.

Please Note: No police officers were hurt during the incident.

This was posted by FreeStateWill.



* * * * * * * * * *

Today, several men are sitting in prison for touching the sign that passed over their heads that Ray Epps was hurling at police.

As Kelly Wilde reported earlier – Anyone who touched the sign —“an enormous battering ram,” according to prosecutors— was denied bond and subject to lengthy prison sentences – except Ray Epps:

As Cara Castronuova reported earlier today —

The D.C. Kangaroo Court suddenly changed Ray Epps’ in-person public sentencing hearing to a remote Zoom hearing yesterday evening.

Epps was scheduled to appear in person today at 10 AM at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington D.C today for his sentencing. According to the Court Docket, on 1/8/24 the hearing was modified to a “hybrid hearing” (government in person/defense via Zoom.)

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, Epps was just sued by J6 defendant Eric Clark for “Conspiracy to Violate Civil Rights.” The case was filed in a Utah Federal Court.

Here’s where it gets shady.

The Gateway Pundit had a tip that Ray Epps was going to be served with the lawsuit at the courthouse during his sentencing. Process servers were hired by the Plaintiff and our reporters were scheduled to be there to capture the moment Epps was served on video. This was all discussed yesterday in private phone calls.

Then like magic, Ray Epps’ Fairy Godmother changed his PUBLIC IN-PERSON sentencing hearing to a REMOTE TELEPHONIC sentencing hearing.

What a coincidence.

This was approved by the Dishonorable Obama-appointed Chief Judge James Boasberg.

See the court docket below:

“What more proof is needed to show that the government is protecting Epps?!” said an attorney who is fearful of retaliation.