NEW VIDEO of Ray Epps Hurling GIANT Trump Sign at Police on Jan. 6 But Was Never Arrested Like Several Trump Supporters Who Touched that Same Sign (VIDEO)

Charles Bradford (Brad) Smith was a 24-year-old young patriotic American when the FBI raided his family’s home in September 2021. Brad has been held in the FCI Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Lisbon, Ohio. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison for touching a sign and for several made-up charges by the DOJ-FBI.

On January 6, 2021, Brad Smith stood outside the US Capitol. At one point a giant Trump sign passed over him and he touched it for a couple of seconds.

Brad was one of dozens of individuals who touched the giant Trump MAGA sign that was hurled at police.

But Brad did not act alone. Ray Epps also hurled this sign at police and it was all caught on video.

Patty McMurray at 100 Percent Fed Up discovered this video.

Ray Epps was never arrested or locked up for this “crime” or any crime on January 6th.

Being a fed operative has its perks.

Several Trump supporters sit in jail today for touching this sign as it passed over their heads.

Now there is a new video from a different angle of Ray Epps hurling the giant Trump sign at police on January 6.

