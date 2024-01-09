RAY EPPS Sentencing Hearing Today Changed to a SECRETIVE Zoom Hearing after GP Receives Tip! D.C. Kangaroo Court BREAKS THE LAW by Hiding Sentencing From Public! “THIS IS PATENTLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL!”

by

Ray Epps will be sentenced today via a secretive Zoom call that is not open to the public or journalists.

The D.C. Kangaroo Court suddenly changed Ray Epps’ in-person public sentencing hearing to a private/remote Zoom hearing yesterday evening.

Epps was scheduled to appear in person today at 10 AM at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington D.C today for his sentencing. According to the Court Docket, on 1/8/24 the hearing was modified to a “hybrid hearing” (government in person/defense via Zoom.)

Ray Epps on January 6th.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, Epps was just sued by J6 defendant Eric Clark for “Conspiracy to Violate Civil Rights”. The case was filed in a Utah Federal Court.

Here’s where it gets shady.

The Gateway Pundit had a tip that Ray Epps was going to be served with the lawsuit at the courthouse during his sentencing. Process servers were hired by the Plaintiff and our reporters were scheduled to be there to capture the moment Epps was served on video. This was all discussed yesterday in private phone calls.

Then like magic, Ray Epps’ Fairy Godmother changed his PUBLIC IN-PERSON sentencing hearing to a PRIVATE REMOTE TELEPHONIC sentencing hearing.

Lucky guy.

What a coincidence.

This was approved by the Dishonorable Obama-appointed Chief Judge James Boasberg.

Please help JD Defendant Eric Clark Sue Ray Epps CLICK HERE.

The Dishonorable Chief Judge Boasberg of the D.C. United States District Court.

See the court docket below:

View Fullscreen

“What more proof is needed to show that the government is protecting Epps?!” said an attorney who is fearful of retaliation.

Ray Epps whispers in the ear of Ryan Samsel right before Samsel knocks down a fence.

According to another legal expert: “It seems like someone certainly tipped off the powers that be. This is unheard of and furthermore it is illegal for the government to hide a sentencing hearing from the public.”

This is also patently unconstitutional.

See the citation below from United States v. Thompson, 199 F. Supp. 3d 3, 9 (D.D.C. 2016). This applies to sentencing memorandum, and equally applies to a sentencing hearing itself.

“Public access to sentencing memoranda permits public oversight at sentencing and serves to ” ‘check any temptation that might be felt by either the prosecutor or the court … to seek or impose an arbitrary or disproportionate sentence’; promote accurate fact-finding; and in general stimulate public confidence in the criminal justice system by permitting members of the public to observe that the defendant is justly sentenced.” Kravetz,706 F.3d at 57 (internal citations omitted). As such, the Court concludes that there exists a First Amendment qualified right to public access of the Government’s Addendum to its Memorandum of Sentencing.

Ray Epps, who says he is not a Fed, will be sentenced today via a secretive Zoom call.

For some strange reason, the law does not seem to apply for Ray Epps’ sentencing.

Nor does the law seem to apply for anything else relating to January 6th and the political persecution of Trump Supporters.

On a positive note, this all shows how desperate they are. They know they are losing and the truth is being exposed. 

Because in the end GOD wins.

And we will all be around to see it in 2024.

