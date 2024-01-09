RAY EPPS Sued By January 6th Defendant for CONSPIRACY! LAWSUIT FILED IN UTAH! “Ray Epps Acted Under the Color of Law as a FEDERAL AGENT to Deprive Me of My Constitutional Rights.”

According to the lawsuit filed on January 5th-

“Ray Epps acted under the color of law as a federal agent to deprive me of my constitutional rights...As a direct result of the actions of Ray Epps, Michael Gordon, and the other unknown conspirators, I was deprived of my right to exercise my free speech. They created the chaos that drowned out my voice and the voice of countless others. They started the chaos with the intent of demonizing any American who dared to challenge the results of the 2020 elections, and label us as “insurrectionists”. The conspirators were effective beyond anything they could have hoped for. l and other J6ers lost employment, lost relationships, lost freedom, lost our life’s savings, lost our homes, and most importantly, lost our chance to have a fair discussion about the irregularities in the 2020 elections.”

Please help Eric Clark HERE in his quest to uncover the truth about January 6th.

Also named in the lawsuit is DOJ prosecutor Michael Gordon and an “UNKNOWN NUMBER OF JOHN DOES, agents of the Federal Government who assisted Epps in the conspiracy”.

Clark’s criminal trial is scheduled for the end of the month, where he will fight four January 6th misdemeanor charges. Clark’s steel balls cannot go unmentioned, considering the DOJ can retaliate against him for suing one of their prosecutors. Clark is also representing himself in his criminal trial Pro Se, after firing his leftist and incompetent public defender. Clark told us he canned his public defender because his supervisors at the federal defender’s office refused to allow Clark to subpoena Ray Epps for his criminal trial, even though Clark said Epps instigated him personally that day. Clark encountered Epps on January 6th (as documented in video) and this is his recollection:

“On January 6th Ray Epps approached me after I yelled out “OORAH” (a Marine Corp. chant) when I was on the Capitol steps. Ray Epps said to me: “Semper Fidelis Devil Dog, we have to hold the crowd back a little bit longer or they are going to fuck up the plan”. It seemed to me that Epps was in a position of authority when I witnessed the police line moving back on its own when he was right in front of it. Plus, I later found out that Epp’s text messages claimed that he orchestrated it all… and his statements to the J6 Unselect Committee showed that he had foreknowledge of the “possible bombs on side street”…all this plus the extreme leniency the DOJ has shown Epps adds up to my conclusion that he was in a command role in a conspiracy to entrap American citizens and “chill” our First Amendment rights.”

“I am not scared of anything,” said Clark when asked if he was fearful of retaliation by the Biden Regime. “I fear only God, Cara.”

Clark is also suing Department of Injustice goon Michael Gordon- the United States Prosecutor in the Ray Epps case who is recommending only six months jail time for Epps. Meanwhile the DOJ recommended 33 YEARS for Proud Boy Joseph Biggs, who ultimately received a sentence of 17 years. January 6th defendant Ryan Samsel told The Gateway Pundit that the Feds tried to get him to falsely implicate Joe Biggs for the actions of Ray Epps that day. Samsel said that he told the Feds Ray Epps instigated him to push down a fence. Samsel alleges the Feds then tried to steer him away from implicating Epps and hinted he should blame Biggs instead. *Let it be know to the Feds reading this article that a recording of this conversation with Samsel is stored multiple locations.

According to Clark’s lawsuit:

“(Prosecutor) Michael Gordon played his role by ruthlessly prosecuting J6 defendants without offering them generous plea deals like.the one he offered Epps…It is clear that the government, including. Michael Gordon, conspired with Ray Epps and that is why Michael Gordon signed a plea deal for Ray Epps that ignored his central role in the events of the day.”

“Prosecutor Gordon’s leniency in the Ray Epps case irrefutably shows Gordon’s complicity in the conspiracy and the cover-up after the fact,” said Clark.

The measly six month sentencing recommendation for Epps from Gordon seemingly only came after public outcry, suspicion and scrutiny. It took the DOJ over two and a half years to actually charge Epps in a very secretive and non-transparent manner in September of 2023. According to court documents, Epps quickly pled guilty to a single misdemeanor count of “Disorderly Conduct” seemingly only a day after his arrest. This unorthodox situation has left many legal experts baffled.

“The situation with Epps arrest and plea deal is highly unusual,” said a criminal lawyer that is fearful of going on the record. “It makes no sense.”

This is a light sentence in comparison to the decades in prison others have received for doing much less than Epps was seen doing on video. Many believe Epps to be the biggest agitator on January 6th seen on open source videos. There has also been wide speculation that Epps is a possible federal agent provocateur.

This video compilation of Epps may justify people’s suspicions:

In the meantime in Biden’s Upside-Down America, Epps has received favorable coverage and was even called a “victim” by The New York Times. The Washington Post, MSNBC, and 60 Minutes have also treated Epps with kid gloves, while the rest of the January 6 defendants are covered very unfavorably by these same Fake News Propaganda Networks. Make it make sense.