(AUDIO) Former NY Congressman George Santos Says Congressional Member Storage “Cages” are a “F*cking Orgy Hotspot” – Leadership Dismissed His Complaints After He Sounded The Alarm

Former New York Republican Congressman George Santos reacted last night to news of a sexual blackmail and extortion scheme in Congress that was revealed to James O’Keefe by an unsuspecting whistleblower.

Santos used the opportunity to shed light on the “orgy hotspot” in congressional office buildings, which he brought to the attention of House Admin Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, who ignored Santos’ request to monitor the situation.

Previously, Santos hinted at this sexual activity in “the cages” that members use for storage in response to a Business Insider reporter’s pompous tweet.

You seem to confident here… should we be looking for some videos from you in the cages? You know that what happens in the cages don’t stay there right? LOL https://t.co/zhQ4Mh7Q4r — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 18, 2023

After the hardcore gay sex tape featuring Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a former staffer for Democrat Maryland Senator Ben Cardin, surfaced, this is not shocking if true. One Congressional staff member told The Gateway Pundit he had heard the rumors about the cages, which are really just storage rooms for members of Congress.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, James O’Keefe of O’Keefe Media Group released an explosive story after a congressional insider told him that congress members are coerced into voting a certain way by party leadership, leveraging secret affairs and “sex parties” against them.

“Madison Cawthorn wasn’t lying, neither,” said the source.

It also became apparent that the animus between competing parties in Washington is all a facade, as the intern for Republicans in Congress was actually a Trump-hating Democrat, which his former employer, Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR), did not seem to care about.

Watch the explosive video here:

Following the release of this footage, James O’Keefe hosted his weekly X Space titled “On The Inside With James O’Keefe” to discuss the bombshell revelations with journalists, members of the public, and former Congressman George Santos (R-NY). In concluding the X Space, O’Keefe hinted that a Biden Administration employee was also caught in his undercover journalism sting, and we should “stay tuned” for more.

Recall that 105 RINOs in Congress joined the Democrats and voted to expel George Santos from Congress, leaving Republicans with a slim three-seat majority, after Santos was targeted by the House Ethics Committee and hit with a 23-count indictment by the Biden DOJ. Santos was expelled before he was even proven guilty because DC doesn’t like outsiders.

Now, Santos is not holding back on exposing the inner workings of the Swamp.

Santos revealed that he was blackmailed from day one in Congress, not with sexual material or secrets, but with the threat of not being allowed to serve in his duly elected seat! This has happened before to several elected congressmen under civil-war-era restrictions in the 14th Amendment, as well as with Adam Clayton Powell Jr., a Democrat from New York, who the House refused to seat in 1967 due to allegations of corruption until the Supreme Court ruled in his favor.

SANTOS: To the extent of extortion in Capitol Hill, extortion is the currency, and I’m going to tell you my story of extortion and blackmail on Capitol Hill. So, I get elected on November 8, the New York Times article comes out about me on December 19, and we’re on Capitol Hill on January 3 to vote. I, at first glance, went to Washington, DC, with no intention to vote for Kevin McCarthy for speaker. He had not helped me. I had been shafted by people within his orbit. This was kind of a known secret, right? The moment I set foot in Washington, DC, my phone calls and my everything starts ringing, and everyone around me started saying you have to vote for Kevin, or else they’re not going to seat you. I was forced at that point in time to vote for Kevin McCarthy 15 times because I was threatened to not be seated, and there’s precedent to not seat a member of Congress. It’s happened to a former New York Democrat a couple of decades ago; there’s precedent. I was told either you vote this way, or you will not be seated.

Santos further revealed what he learned about “the cages” from a staffer who was invited to have sexual relations in the storage rooms starting at the seven-minute mark in the clip below.

Watch below: