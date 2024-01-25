(AUDIO) Former NY Congressman George Santos Says Congressional Member Storage “Cages” are a “F*cking Orgy Hotspot” – Leadership Dismissed His Complaints After He Sounded The Alarm

Former New York Republican Congressman George Santos reacted last night to news of a sexual blackmail and extortion scheme in Congress that was revealed to James O’Keefe by an unsuspecting whistleblower.
Santos used the opportunity to shed light on the “orgy hotspot” in congressional office buildings, which he brought to the attention of House Admin Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, who ignored Santos’ request to monitor the situation.
Previously, Santos hinted at this sexual activity in “the cages” that members use for storage in response to a Business Insider reporter’s pompous tweet.
You seem to confident here… should we be looking for some videos from you in the cages? You know that what happens in the cages don’t stay there right? LOL https://t.co/zhQ4Mh7Q4r
— George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 18, 2023
After the hardcore gay sex tape featuring Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a former staffer for Democrat Maryland Senator Ben Cardin, surfaced, this is not shocking if true. One Congressional staff member told The Gateway Pundit he had heard the rumors about the cages, which are really just storage rooms for members of Congress.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, James O’Keefe of O’Keefe Media Group released an explosive story after a congressional insider told him that congress members are coerced into voting a certain way by party leadership, leveraging secret affairs and “sex parties” against them.
“Madison Cawthorn wasn’t lying, neither,” said the source.
It also became apparent that the animus between competing parties in Washington is all a facade, as the intern for Republicans in Congress was actually a Trump-hating Democrat, which his former employer, Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR), did not seem to care about.
Watch the explosive video here:
BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group Releases “DC BLACKMAIL EXPOSED PART 1” – Congressional Intern Reveals Blackmail and Extortion Scheme After Affairs & Sex Parties: “Cawthorn Wasn’t Lying Neither” (EXPLOSIVE VIDEO)
Following the release of this footage, James O’Keefe hosted his weekly X Space titled “On The Inside With James O’Keefe” to discuss the bombshell revelations with journalists, members of the public, and former Congressman George Santos (R-NY). In concluding the X Space, O’Keefe hinted that a Biden Administration employee was also caught in his undercover journalism sting, and we should “stay tuned” for more.
Recall that 105 RINOs in Congress joined the Democrats and voted to expel George Santos from Congress, leaving Republicans with a slim three-seat majority, after Santos was targeted by the House Ethics Committee and hit with a 23-count indictment by the Biden DOJ. Santos was expelled before he was even proven guilty because DC doesn’t like outsiders.
Now, Santos is not holding back on exposing the inner workings of the Swamp.
Santos revealed that he was blackmailed from day one in Congress, not with sexual material or secrets, but with the threat of not being allowed to serve in his duly elected seat! This has happened before to several elected congressmen under civil-war-era restrictions in the 14th Amendment, as well as with Adam Clayton Powell Jr., a Democrat from New York, who the House refused to seat in 1967 due to allegations of corruption until the Supreme Court ruled in his favor.
SANTOS: To the extent of extortion in Capitol Hill, extortion is the currency, and I’m going to tell you my story of extortion and blackmail on Capitol Hill. So, I get elected on November 8, the New York Times article comes out about me on December 19, and we’re on Capitol Hill on January 3 to vote. I, at first glance, went to Washington, DC, with no intention to vote for Kevin McCarthy for speaker. He had not helped me. I had been shafted by people within his orbit. This was kind of a known secret, right? The moment I set foot in Washington, DC, my phone calls and my everything starts ringing, and everyone around me started saying you have to vote for Kevin, or else they’re not going to seat you. I was forced at that point in time to vote for Kevin McCarthy 15 times because I was threatened to not be seated, and there’s precedent to not seat a member of Congress. It’s happened to a former New York Democrat a couple of decades ago; there’s precedent. I was told either you vote this way, or you will not be seated.
Santos further revealed what he learned about “the cages” from a staffer who was invited to have sexual relations in the storage rooms starting at the seven-minute mark in the clip below.
Watch below:
SANTOS: I’ve never witnessed any sexual encounter on Capitol Hill, myself, so I can’t speak in first person. I have a staffer who we have this thing in the basement, and I was the first one to bring attention to the cages. Nobody talks about the cages, and I know that the name is almost like a pun, right? The cages are storage units in the basement of each house office building. In my case, the Longworth House Office Building is where my cage was. One of my staffers; I can’t say staff names because it kind of doxxes and puts them in a bad light. They’re all out there trying to get jobs.
SANTOS: As far as the cages go, the first thing he tells me, he’s like ‘Sir, the cages are a problem because member staff are going down there to have sex.’ And he literally was invited by some random person he was talking to on a hookup app or whatever. They wanted to hook up in the cages, and he was just like, Absolutely not. So he even told me, he had the decency to tell me, ‘this is literally how common it is that I was solicited to go have a hookup in the cages.’ And I brought that up to the House Sergeant at Arms and the house Admin Committee, which is chaired by Brian Stile from Wisconsin, and I said, ‘I think we need to install cameras in the cages because it’s becoming a f*cking orgy hotspot, and this is a massive liability.’ And what I was met with was ‘it’s not a pressing matter or a large issue, and it doesn’t warrant the resources.’ I guess it would be too expensive, and in short words, it would be too expensive to put cameras there to monitor the behavior. So they just kind of dismissed it.
O’KEEFE: How do we get to the bottom of this story to expose more blackmail in DC?
SANTOS: Look, it’s simple. All you need to do is find the staffers who hold the keys to the votes in Washington, DC, and if you can get them to sing, it’s usually you’re looking at your legislative directors. So, that is the real big key. Those are the real power holders in Washington DC. It’s the Chief of Staffs and the legislative directors who are literally in bed with everyone and everything around them. And they’re the ones wielding power and making voting recommendations to their members. So, if there’s anybody you guys should be tapping into it’s trying to get a hold of as many legislative directors as humanly possible, especially active ones with members who are chairs of committees. Those are the ones who kind of send out the marching orders. And kind of put, in a crude way I’d say it this way, they’re the ones who put the bounty out for what’s the cost of a vote or whatever. And everyone knows what the costs and consequences are, so they kind of fall in line and try to make their members fall in line, so they don’t have any consequences.