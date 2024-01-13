ARRESTED: 7 Men in TX Filmed Themselves Gang Raping 2 Toddlers in a Mall | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in 10 minutes

STORY 1:  SICK: At Least Seven Men in Texas Filmed Themselves Gang Raping Two Toddlers in a Mall Bathroom in Houston — One Arrested

STORY 2:  Young Girl in Coffee Shop RECOILS After Biden Creeps on Her – Whispers in Her Ear (VIDEO)

STORY 3: BREAKING: Chaos Erupts After Hunter Biden STORMS OUT of Congressional Hearing As Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Him Out (VIDEO)

STORY 4:  FIREWORKS! Trump Unexpectedly Takes Over NYC Courtroom, GOES OFF on Judge Engoron, Letitia James

STORY 5:  “This Just Came Out, Right Now…” – President Trump Flashes The Gateway Pundit Report to Reporters During NYC Press Conference (VIDEO)

