President Trump held a press conference in New York City on Thursday following his latest show trial appearance in Judge Engoron’s courtroom.
President Trump is being sued in a New York City courtroom in a civil fraud lawsuit against former president and his family for allegedly inflating the values of some of their properties. There are no victims in the case. All of the banks Trump took out loans with were paid on time and in full and would gladly do business with him again.
James wants to steal $370 million from the Trump family business for this non-crime.
On Thursday President Trump spoke after today’s hearing. The judge refused to delay today’s court appearance even after President Trump requested a delay due to the death of First Lady Melania Trump’s mother.
Trump cited a Gateway Pundit report by Cristina Laila and held up a copy today during his presser.
The article highlights the visits made by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) to the Biden White House, as recorded in the White House visitor logs. These visits occurred three times between April 2022 and August 2023.
In September 2022, Letitia James announced a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his family.
President Trump: But it’s a shame to have to have gone through this for years and years and years, and now we’ll see if we’re going to get an honest verdict. We didn’t have a jury. We had no rights to a jury. It’s a statute that’s never been used before for a purpose like this. I just watched a certain broadcast, and they know, they’ve been looking. Has it ever been used before? This is a statute that’s a consumer fraud statute. Never been used for anything like this before. And it’s a shame. It’s a witch hunt in the truest sense of the word. It’s election interference…
… This was just right now, “Letitia James visited Joe Biden in the White House numerous times” during the Trump witch hunt. And this just came out about ten minutes ago. I got it…
Reporter: Mr. President, do you agree with your lawyers what they said on Tuesday, that you should not be prosecuted or could not be prosecuted if you ordered field six to kill a political.
President Trump: Well, you’re talking about a totally different case. The immunity. I say this on immunity, very simple. If a president of the United States does not have immunity, he’ll be totally ineffective because he won’t be able to do anything because it will mean he’ll be prosecuted, strongly prosecuted, perhaps as soon as he leaves office by the opposing party. So a president of the United States, I’m not talking just me, I’m talking any president has to have immunity. As an example, Biden could come out and you could get him on the border, you could get him on what happened in Afghanistan, the horrible, most embarrassing moment in the history of this country. You could get him on a lot of different things. You could get him taking cash from countries. You could get him on the prosecutor not prosecuting his son or the company or whoever it was barisma in Ukraine. You could get him on that where it was a quid pro quo if you remember that. If they don’t drop the prosecutor, we’re not giving him a billion dollars of us funds. If you don’t have mean, you won’t be making any decisions…