“This Just Came Out, Right Now…” – President Trump Flashes The Gateway Pundit Report to Reporters During NYC Press Conference (VIDEO)

President Trump held a press conference in New York City on Thursday following his latest show trial appearance in Judge Engoron’s courtroom.

President Trump is being sued in a New York City courtroom in a civil fraud lawsuit against former president and his family for allegedly inflating the values of some of their properties. There are no victims in the case. All of the banks Trump took out loans with were paid on time and in full and would gladly do business with him again.

James wants to steal $370 million from the Trump family business for this non-crime.

On Thursday President Trump spoke after today’s hearing. The judge refused to delay today’s court appearance even after President Trump requested a delay due to the death of First Lady Melania Trump’s mother.

Trump cited a Gateway Pundit report by Cristina Laila and held up a copy today during his presser.

The article highlights the visits made by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) to the Biden White House, as recorded in the White House visitor logs. These visits occurred three times between April 2022 and August 2023.

In September 2022, Letitia James announced a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his family.