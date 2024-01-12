Young Girl in Coffee Shop RECOILS After Biden Creeps on Her – Whispers in Her Ear (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania to shuffle around for a couple hours.

After emerging from three days outside of public view, Joe Biden will not be delivering a speech during his visit to Allentown. He will only be visiting a few local businesses.

Biden visited Nowhere Coffee Company and spoke with workers at South Mountain Cycle on Main Street in Emmaus, according to WFMZ. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Bob Casey and Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk also joined Joe Biden.

Reporters shouted questions about the US bombing Houthis in Yemen as Joe Biden visited the coffee shop.

“I’ve already delivered the message to Iran. They know not to do anything,” Biden said as he turned his sights on a young girl.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "I've already delivered the message to Iran. They know not to do anything." pic.twitter.com/6VXFxSeawD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2024

Biden just couldn’t help himself. He ignored reporters as he leaned down and whispered in a young girl’s ear.

“Do you have confidence in Secretary Austin?” a reporter shouted.

“I do,” Biden said undeterred by reporters shouting important questions at him.

“Was it a lapse in judgment for him not to tell you earlier?” the reporter asked in a follow-up question.

“Yes,” Biden said.

Biden couldn’t be bothered. He leaned forward and creeped on a young girl.

She recoiled as Biden whispered in her ear.

WATCH: