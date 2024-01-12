Young Girl in Coffee Shop RECOILS After Biden Creeps on Her – Whispers in Her Ear (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania to shuffle around for a couple hours.

After emerging from three days outside of public view, Joe Biden will not be delivering a speech during his visit to Allentown. He will only be visiting a few local businesses.

Biden visited Nowhere Coffee Company and spoke with workers at South Mountain Cycle on Main Street in Emmaus, according to WFMZ. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Bob Casey and Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk also joined Joe Biden.

Reporters shouted questions about the US bombing Houthis in Yemen as Joe Biden visited the coffee shop.

“I’ve already delivered the message to Iran. They know not to do anything,” Biden said as he turned his sights on a young girl.

WATCH:

Biden just couldn’t help himself. He ignored reporters as he leaned down and whispered in a young girl’s ear.

“Do you have confidence in Secretary Austin?” a reporter shouted.

“I do,” Biden said undeterred by reporters shouting important questions at him.

“Was it a lapse in judgment for him not to tell you earlier?” the reporter asked in a follow-up question.

“Yes,” Biden said.

Biden couldn’t be bothered. He leaned forward and creeped on a young girl.

She recoiled as Biden whispered in her ear.

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.