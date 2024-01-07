Agam Goldstein Almog, a 17-year-old Girl Kidnapped by Hamas Terrorists, Shares Harrowing Details of Captivity(Video)

17-year-old Agam Goldstein Almog was released after 51 days of captivity at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

Agam recently shared her harrowing experiences and recounted the murder of her father, sharing, “My father stood at the entrance to the shelter with a plank from my sister’s bed. They entered and shot him straight away. He yelled, ‘No, no no’ but they shot him straight away. And we sat huddled in the corner of the room. They led us outside and we walked over my father, we saw him lying with his arms up.”

“We didn’t even get a chance to kiss him or say goodbye. Everything was hazy with their yells. And then my sister fainted and she was shot too.”

“We arrived in Gaza….you’re experiencing death. You don’t know when it’ll catch you or how it will look.You don’t know if it’ll happen with torture or if they’ll shoot you or even from air strikes. The entire time you’re thinking about how you’re going to die, how it will meet you.”

“One day, we moved from a house to a tunnel. Suddenly the door opens and six girls are waiting. And suddenly we realized that there are girls who were alone.”

“Many of the girls experienced sexual abuse. They are injured with very difficult, complex injuries that are left untreated. They bandaged themselves or we helped them bandage themselves.”

“In the time we were with them they already started to change the bandages every five days because the bandages were running out.

She added, “It’s both the physical and mental damage. I can’t even imagine what their condition is, what hope they are clinging to.”

Watch:

17 year old Agam Goldstein Almog watched her father get murdered and was then kidnapped by Hamas terrorists to Gaza. During her 51 days in captivity she witnessed horrific evidence of torture and and sexual abuse of female hostages. Listen to her cry to bring all of our… pic.twitter.com/01NQMFOBJu — Israel ישראל (@Israel) January 7, 2024