It Took Almost TWO MONTHS for the UN’s Women’s Rights Body to Condemn Hamas’ Use of Rape as a Weapon of War (Video)

Dozens of cases of sexual assault and sexual crimes by Hamas terrorists used as a tool of war have been documented, according to police evidence.

One massacre survivor testified that she saw another woman being raped in front of her, Arutz Sheva reports. “I knew that he raped her, then they transferred her to someone else. She was alive until, in the end, he shot her,” said the survivor.

Yet feminists and Human Rights groups have been unwilling to publically condemn Hamas’ mass raping of Israeli women.

“Me Too” seems to have become “Me Too unless you are a Jew.”

“Believe all women” unless they are Israelis and you have terrorists to protect.

It has taken nearly TWO MONTHS for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, known as UN Women, to finally bring itself to mildly criticize Hamas for its rape and murder spree.

Although the UN has issued statements condemning the Hamas terrorist attack on civilians, UN Women has stayed silent on addressing reports of the gender-based violence perpetrated by Hamas.

Taking a page out of Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s (D-WA) leftist propaganda book, they could not simply focus on the terrorist violence and brutal rape without steering the conversation back to Israel.

Their initial statement said, “We reiterate that all women, Israeli women, Palestinian women, as all others, are entitled to a life lived in safety and free from violence.”

After backlash, UN Women finally directly addressed Hamas’ sexual brutality, albeit in a tepid fashion.

We unequivocally condemn the brutal attacks by Hamas on Israel on 7 October.

We are alarmed by the numerous accounts of gender-based atrocities and sexual violence during those attacks. — UN Women (@UN_Women) December 2, 2023

Their passive hypocrisy was not enough for the Israeli Ambassador to Britain, Tzipi Hotovely, who called out the organization in an interview on Sky News.

Hotovely said: “It took over 50 days for the UN women’s organization to condemn something that is so clear.”

“Why and how come it took the UN women’s organization 50 days to deal with that?”

‘It was part of Hamas’ plan to use sexual violence against women, and we want to make sure the world understands what we are dealing with.”

‘Hamas brutally murdered and raped innocent women.’

Israeli police have been assessing evidence of sexual violence, ranging from alleged gang rape to post-mortem mutilation. A difficult consequence of Hamas’ brutality, however, is the dismembering and burning of bodies, making recovery of forensic evidence a challenge.

The Daily Mail reports that police inquiries so far have gathered ‘more than 1,500 shocking and difficult testimonies’ from witnesses, medics, and pathologists.

Shortly after the attacks, Israeli rights experts sent letters detailing the evidence to key international bodies such as UN Women and the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). But until this week, when both the UN secretary-general and UN Women issued statements on the allegations, campaigners say the responses were minimal, leaving them deeply frustrated and accusing the global human rights community of betrayal. In a response to AFP late Friday, UN Women said it was 'aware of concerns' about the reactions of women's organisations, saying it was 'the first part of the UN system to publicly express alarm at reports of gender-based violence including sexual violence'.

Watch:

Many brave women took to X to say what UN Women is unwilling to do.

(Warning, graphic content)

Here are some accounts of the sexual assault against women on Oct 7 that the #metoo movement and @UN_Women don’t seem bothered by. – “I saw this beautiful woman with the face of an angel and eight or ten of the fighters beating and raping her.“ “She was screaming,… pic.twitter.com/G9inU0X5EP — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) December 4, 2023