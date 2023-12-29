Captured Member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Admits His Team Raped Israeli Women

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist captured in Gaza has admitted his team raped Israeli women during the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks.

The captured terrorist acknowledged members of his squad committed rape and then murdered victims during the massacre.

Evidence of the use of rape by Hamas terrorists as a tool of war has been collected by Lahav 433, Israel’s top national police unit.

One massacre survivor testified that she saw another woman being raped in front of her, Arutz Sheva reports. “I knew that he raped her, then they transferred her to someone else. She was alive until, in the end, he shot her,” said the survivor.

On Thursday, The New York Times published a lengthy report after a two-month-long investigation into the sexual violence and brutality Israeli women faced at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

The report culminated from interviews with 150 people, including witnesses, medical personnel, soldiers, and rape counselors.

The New York Times reports:

Israeli officials say that everywhere Hamas terrorists struck — the rave, the military bases along the Gaza border and the kibbutzim — they brutalized women. A two-month investigation by The Times uncovered painful new details, establishing that the attacks against women were not isolated events but part of a broader pattern of gender-based violence on Oct. 7. Relying on video footage, photographs, GPS data from mobile phones and interviews with more than 150 people, including witnesses, medical personnel, soldiers and rape counselors, The Times identified at least seven locations where Israeli women and girls appear to have been sexually assaulted or mutilated.

At the start of the October 7th attack, veteran journalist Caroline Glick says Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah were plotting to destroy Israel completely.

But the desire to rape civilians outweighed any strategic plans.

Glick shared that the plan was to seize “hundreds, if not thousands,” of hostages in Lebanon in the north and Gaza in the south. “That would be a strategic assault against Israel that could level the country. And that was the Iranian plan to defeat Israel in one day through this coordinated massacre.”

“Why didn’t it happen?” Glick said. “Two reasons: Hamas jumped the gun because they had this Supernova music festival on the border… The tantalizing prospect of mass rape of young Israeli women, and mass murder of young Israeli partygoers was like a raw steak in front of a lion’s den. They just couldn’t resist the temptation. So it was their bloodlust that made them jump the gun.”

Despite the evidence of abuse of women by Hamas, it took nearly TWO MONTHS for the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, known as UN Women, to finally bring itself to mildly criticize Hamas for its rape and murder spree.

Although the UN has issued statements condemning the Hamas terrorist attack on civilians, UN Women has stayed silent on addressing reports of the gender-based violence perpetrated by Hamas.