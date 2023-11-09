Survivor Testimony: Hamas Used Mass Rape as Weapon of War Oct. 7

The Hamas terrorists who massacred over 1,400 Israelis and took over 200 people hostage on October 7 committed mass rape, Arutz Sheva reports, according to survivor testimony and interrogation of captured terrorists gathered by the Israel Police’s special Lahav 433 unit.

Dozens of cases of sexual assault and sexual crimes by Hamas terrorists have been documented, according to police evidence released Wednesday.

One massacre survivor testified that she saw another woman being raped in front of her, Arutz Sheva reports. “I knew that he raped her, then they transferred her to someone else. She was alive until, in the end, he shot her,” said the survivor.

Multiple terrorists revealed they had been instructed to kill Jewish children because the children would grow up to become IDF soldiers , as well as to abuse the corpses of their victims in order to sow fear in Israeli society, Aruzu Sheva writes.

Over 700 testimonies have been collected from massacre survivors. Police called it “the largest investigation case since the founding of the state of Israel.”

The police have more than 50,000 videos from the terrorist attack and are using facial recognition software to identify which terrorists committed which specific crimes, Arutz Sheva writes. The police also have hundreds of cell phones which belonged to terrorists from Gaza.