Victor Reacts: Contempt of Congress! Hunter Biden Defies Subpoena with Help From Swalwell (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden may find himself in hot water after publicly defying a congressional subpoena.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Wednesday announced GOP lawmakers will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings after Hunter Biden brazenly defied a lawful subpoena. “Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” Comer said.

Rather than attending the closed-door deposition, Hunter chose to take part in a public press conference, claiming that he will only answer questions at a “public hearing.”

This circus of a press conference was organized by Representative Eric Swalwell, the man famous for sleeping with a Chinese spy. Some experts now allege that Swalwell “aided and abetted” a crime for his role in Hunter’s denial of the subpoena.

In the past, when conservatives have denied congressional subpoenas, they have found themselves in handcuffs.

Even Joe Biden has made it clear that the DOJ has a duty to prosecute anyone who denies a congressional subpoena.

According to the United States Code, “Under 2 U.S.C. § 192, it is a misdemeanor criminal offense to “willfully” fail to comply with a valid congressional subpoena for either documents or testimony “upon any matter under inquiry before either House . . . or any committee of either House of Congress.” Whereas the House and Senate originally used their own legislative powers to enforce subpoenas, Congress chose to criminalize subpoena noncompliance in 1857. By the 1930s, both chambers were relying on criminal contempt as a chief method of subpoena enforcement.”

Violation can lead to a fine of up to $100,000 and imprisonment for up to one year.

Will the same standards apply to Hunter Biden?

Hunter has claimed that he has done nothing wrong, choosing to question instead the legitimacy of the investigation, stating, “I’m here…to ensure that the House committee’s illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, & lies…I have made mistakes in my life and wasted the opportunities and privileges I was afforded…I am making amends.”