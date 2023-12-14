Victor Reacts: Contempt of Congress! Hunter Biden Defies Subpoena with Help From Swalwell (VIDEO)

by

Hunter Biden may find himself in hot water after publicly defying a congressional subpoena.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Wednesday announced GOP lawmakers will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings after Hunter Biden brazenly defied a lawful subpoena.

“Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” Comer said.

Rather than attending the closed-door deposition, Hunter chose to take part in a public press conference, claiming that he will only answer questions at a “public hearing.”

This circus of a press conference was organized by Representative Eric Swalwell, the man famous for sleeping with a Chinese spy. Some experts now allege that Swalwell “aided and abetted” a crime for his role in Hunter’s denial of the subpoena.

In the past, when conservatives have denied congressional subpoenas, they have found themselves in handcuffs.

Even Joe Biden has made it clear that the DOJ has a duty to prosecute anyone who denies a congressional subpoena.

According to the United States Code, “Under 2 U.S.C. § 192, it is a misdemeanor criminal offense to “willfully” fail to comply with a valid congressional subpoena for either documents or testimony “upon any matter under inquiry before either House . . . or any committee of either House of Congress.” Whereas the House and Senate originally used their own legislative powers to enforce subpoenas, Congress chose to criminalize subpoena noncompliance in 1857. By the 1930s, both chambers were relying on criminal contempt as a chief method of subpoena enforcement.”

Violation can lead to a fine of up to $100,000 and imprisonment for up to one year.

Will the same standards apply to Hunter Biden?

Hunter has claimed that he has done nothing wrong, choosing to question instead the legitimacy of the investigation, stating, “I’m here…to ensure that the House committee’s illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, & lies…I have made mistakes in my life and wasted the opportunities and privileges I was afforded…I am making amends.”

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.