FLASHBACK: Watch as Joe Biden Affirms DOJ’s Duty to Prosecute Anyone Who Defies Congressional Subpoena

Hunter Biden stated that he is exempt from participating in a deposition, citing the ‘illegitimacy’ of the House committee that issued the subpoena. Hunter Biden believes he is above the law.

During a press conference, Hunter said he welcomed questions from the House Oversight Committee regarding their investigations into his criminal family. But there’s a catch: Hunter insists he will NOT testify behind closed doors for his deposition as required by the House Oversight Subpoena. Instead, he said he would only welcome inquiries in public.

“I’m here…to ensure that the House committee’s illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, & lies…I have made mistakes in my life and wasted the opportunities and privileges I was afforded…I am making amends,” Hunter Biden said.

“James Comer, Jim Jordan, Jason Smith, and their colleagues have distorted the facts by cherry-picking lines from a bank statement, manipulating texts I sent, editing the testimony of my friends & former business partners, & misstating personal information that was stolen from me. There is no fairness or decency in what these Republicans are doing. They have lied over and over about every aspect of my personal and professional life, so much so that their lies have become the false facts believed by too many people.”

Now, the Oversight Committee will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.

“Hunter Biden defied a lawful subpoena today, and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. There will be no special treatment because his last name is Biden. Joe Biden & his family must be held accountable for their corruption,” House Committee on Oversight and Accountability wrote on X.

“As our committees were today prepared to depose Hunter Biden, he chose to make a public statement on Capitol Hill instead where he said his father, Joe Biden was not financially involved in his family’s business dealings. Exactly how was Joe Biden involved? Evidence shows Joe Biden met with Hunter’s business associates and his name was at the center of the family business strategy,” Rep. James Coomer said in a statement.

“Today, the House will vote on an impeachment inquiry resolution to strengthen our legal case in the courts as we face obstruction from the White House and witnesses. Today’s obstruction by Hunter Biden reinforces the need for a formal vote. President Biden and his family must be held accountable for their corruption and obstruction. And we will provide that to the American people.”

According to Stephen Miller, if the DOJ declines to prosecute, the House should impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland.

It can be recalled that Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were charged and convicted of contempt when they refused to submit to a Congressional subpoena for testimony from the politically motivated, sham January 6th Committee.

Donald Trump Jr. cooperated with Congress’ request for a deposition, providing testimony in a private session for over 40 hours.

“Hunter Biden just refused to show up for his congressional testimony. I’m looking forward to the same amount of outrage from the media as they’d have if I blew off any of my 5 congressional subpoenas… but since they’re covering for Joe Biden & his corruption I won’t hold my breath,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

Here’s a video of Joe Biden telling the reporter that the DOJ must prosecute anyone who defies a Congressional subpoena.

Reporter: “Mr. President, what’s your message to people who defy Congressional subpoenas…Should they be prosecuted by the Justice Department?”

BIDEN: “Yes

Will Joe Biden instruct his DOJ to prosecute his son after he defied a Congressional subpoena?