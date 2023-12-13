Rep. Eric Swalwell “Aided and Abetted” a Crime After Colluding with Hunter Biden’s Lawyer to Defy Congressional Subpoena, House Sources Allege

Rep. Eric Swalwell has been accused of “aiding and abetting” a crime after colluding with Hunter Biden and his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, to defy the congressional subpoena, which demands Hunter Biden’s testimony on charges related to influence-peddling and his business dealings, House sources allege.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden, who was scheduled for a closed-door deposition by congressional Republicans, challenged the very foundations of the legal directive.

Hunter Biden said he will only testify “at a public hearing” during a press conference organized by another CCP asset, Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Update: Disgraced Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell — who was removed from the House Intelligence Committee over his relationship with a Chinese spy — organized the press conference https://t.co/vTeZUusCK9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 13, 2023

According to the letter sent by Rep. James Coomer and Rep. Jim Jordan, “Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no “choice” for Mr. Biden to make; the subpoenas compel him to appear for a deposition on December 13. If Mr. Biden does not appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023, the Committees will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.”

Now, the Oversight Committee will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.

“Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden. As our committees were today prepared to depose Hunter Biden, he chose to make a public statement on Capitol Hill instead where he said his father, Joe Biden was not financially involved in his family’s business dealings. Exactly how was Joe Biden involved? Evidence shows Joe Biden met with Hunter’s business associates and his name was at the center of the family business strategy,” said Coomer.

It can be recalled that Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were charged and convicted of contempt when they refused to submit to a Congressional subpoena for testimony from the politically motivated, sham January 6th Committee.

Now, Journalist Paul Sperry’s reporting suggests deepening troubles for Swalwell, as he purports House insiders claim Swalwell’s interactions with Hunter Biden and his legal team were effectively acts in violation of congressional legal processes.

“House sources say that Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell–as a member of the Judiciary Committee,which subpoenaed Hunter Biden–“aided and abetted” a crime this morning when he worked with Hunter’s lawyer Abbe Lowell to help Hunter flout the subpoena in contempt of Congress,” Sperry wrote.

BREAKING: House sources say that Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell–as a member of the Judiciary Committee,which subpoenaed Hunter Biden–“aided and abetted” a crime this morning when he worked with Hunter’s lawyer Abbe Lowell to help Hunter flout the subpoena in contempt of Congress — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 13, 2023

Defying a congressional subpoena is a misdemeanor crime.

According to the United States Code, “Under 2 U.S.C. § 192, it is a misdemeanor criminal offense to “willfully” fail to comply with a valid congressional subpoena for either documents or testimony “upon any matter under inquiry before either House . . . or any committee of either House of Congress.” Whereas the House and Senate originally used their own legislative powers to enforce subpoenas, Congress chose to criminalize subpoena noncompliance in 1857. By the 1930s, both chambers were relying on criminal contempt as a chief method of subpoena enforcement.”

Violation can lead to a fine of up to $100,000 and imprisonment for up to one year.

Swalwell’s involvement could potentially place him within the scope of these legal recourses, which have been the principal avenue for ensuring compliance with legislative inquiries.