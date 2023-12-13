BREAKING: Republicans to Initiate Contempt of Congress Proceedings After Hunter Biden Defies Subpoena

Hunter Biden on Wednesday arrived in DC and gave a press conference on Capitol Hill where he revealed he will only answer questions under his own rules despite a congressional subpoena.

Congressional Republicans subpoenaed Hunter Biden for a closed-door deposition related to his influence-peddling and family corruption.

Hunter Biden on Wednesday said he will only testify “at a public hearing.”

“My father was not financially involved in my business,” Hunter Biden said in the presser.

Hunter tacitly admitted that his father Joe Biden was involved in his overseas businesses in other ways.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Wednesday announced GOP lawmakers will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings after Hunter Biden brazenly defied a lawful subpoena.

“Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” Comer said.

“We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden,” Comer added.

“Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden. As our committees were today prepared to depose Hunter Biden, he chose to make a public statement on Capitol Hill instead where he said his father, Joe Biden was not financially involved in his family’s business dealings. Exactly how was Joe Biden involved? Evidence shows Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden’s business associates and his name was at the center of the family business strategy,” a joint statement by House Oversight Chairman and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan said.