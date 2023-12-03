U.S. Governmnent Inks $75 Million Contract for Recently Approved Anthrax Vaccines

by

The Gateway Pundit reported in July that the FDA approved Emergent BioSolution’s new anthrax vaccine for adults 18-65.

The FDA approved Emergent Biosolution’s Cyfendus for use following any confirmed or suspected exposure to anthrax, but it was also noted it must be administered with antibacterial drugs.

Now Emergent BioSolutions has announced that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has “exercised an option valued on an existing deal to procure additional doses of its recently approved anthrax vaccine Cyfendus (AV7909).”

The additional doses bought by BARDA will cost an additional $75 million.

In case you are unfamiliar with the office of BARDA, it is an office under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) office that is in charge of the procurement and research of medical countermeasures, mostly against bioterrorism and emerging pandemics.

The Gateway Pundit reported in October that public safety, health, and emergency management agencies across the state of Ohio conducted a three-day anthrax attack simulation.

WATCH:

Ohio isn’t the only one concerned with a possible attack. Federal agencies have claimed if a bioterrorist attack were to occur, it’s likely anthrax would be used in the attack.

Per the CDC’s website, “If a bioterrorist attack were to happen, Bacillus anthracis, the bacteria that causes anthrax, would be one of the biological agents most likely to be used.”

READ:

CDC Warns Anthrax Will Most Likely Be Used If Bioterrorist Attack Were to Happen, FDA Earlier This Month Approved Anthrax Vaccine, Minnesota Has First Anthrax Infected Cattle in Over a Decade

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.