FDA Approves New Anthrax Vaccine

Emergent BioSolution has announced its new anthrax vaccine for adults 18-65 has been approved by the FDA.

Cyfendus has been approved for use following any confirmed or suspected exposure to anthrax but must be administered with antibacterial drugs.

Dr. Meryl Nass has concerns about the new vaccine and told the Defender “Given the history of the company’s many failures, and the lack of proper safety or efficacy testing of prior anthrax vaccines, one can only expect problems,”

In 1998, President Bill Clinton made it mandatory for all members of the military to be inoculated with the anthrax vaccine known as AVA.

Just a year later in 1999, a member of the US Air Force was prosecuted for refusing to get the mandatory anthrax vaccine.

Per Reuters:

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS.N) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its anthrax vaccine for use in adults aged 18 through 65. The vaccine, Cyfendus, has been approved for use following suspected or confirmed exposure to a type of bacteria and has to be administered together with antibacterial drugs. Anthrax is a potentially deadly infectious disease caused by exposure to the bacterium Bacillus anthracis. The bacteria most commonly affect hoofed animals such as goats, but people who come in contact with the spores can also become infected.

In the early 2000s shortly after the anthrax terror attacks, hundreds of members of the military refused the new AVA anthrax vaccines due to non-approved changes in the vaccines.

In 2001, several military personnel came together and issued a FDA Citizen Petition which was later used a basis for a preliminary injunction to halt the Anthrax Vaccine Immunization Program but the mandate was later reinstated.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier in the year, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes the CIA is connected to the anthrax attacks.

