CDC Warns Anthrax Will Most Likely Be Used If Bioterrorist Attack Were to Happen, FDA Earlier This Month Approved Anthrax Vaccine, Minnesota Has First Anthrax Infected Cattle in Over a Decade

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website has a very eerie warning regarding anthrax.

On the CDC’s website it warns that “If a bioterrorist attack were to happen, Bacillus anthracis, the bacteria that causes anthrax, would be one of the biological agents most likely to be used.”

The CDC’s warning continues “Anthrax makes a good weapon because it can be released quietly and without anyone knowing. The microscopic spores could be put into powders, sprays, food, and water. Because they are so small, you may not be able to see, smell, or taste them.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported last week, the FDA recently approved Emergent BioSolution’s new anthrax vaccine for adults 18-65.

The FDA approved Cyfendus for use for any confirmed or suspected exposure to anthrax but must be administered with antibacterial drugs.

Anthrax cases among livestock in the US have seen a spike in recent months.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health recently reported their first case of cattle being infected with anthrax in over a decade.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health announced cattle in northwestern Minnesota were infected with anthrax, the first recorded case in the state for more than a decade. The disease was detected in a horse and cattle in Kittson County, and the property has since been quarantined, the BAH said in a press release Friday. The last reported anthrax case was detected in a cow from Pennington County in June 2013. In the past, anthrax has typically been concentrated in northwest Minnesota and is rarely seen in the state as livestock can be vaccinated against the disease.

Back in March, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he believes the CIA is connected to the anthrax attacks.

