Ohio Conducts Statewide Simulation of Anthrax Attack (VIDEO)

Public safety, health, and emergency management agencies across the state of Ohio came together recently to conduct a three-day anthrax attack simulation.

The simulation was conducted at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio and consisted of emergency responders dressed in layers of personal protective equipment, testing anthrax in mock exercises.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff shared, “Exercises like this allow us to evaluate our ongoing readiness and make adjustments that we may find are necessary based on that experience, and it’s all with an eye towards best protecting the people of Ohio.”

WATCH:

Per Statehouse News Bureau:

Public safety, emergency management and health agencies across Ohio worked together last week to undergo a three-day biological attack simulation. At the Historic Crew Stadium near the state fairgrounds in Columbus, trained emergency responders donned layers of protective gear to make sense of white powder and a chemical smell, and from there, determined how to properly reduce the risks. “Exercises like this allow us to evaluate our ongoing readiness and make adjustments that we may find are necessary based on that experience, and it’s all with an eye towards best protecting the people of Ohio,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. Under this mock exercise, the hazard was the biological agent anthrax.

The test was conducted as the tension in the Middle East has increased exponentially since the Hamas-Israel war started.

Ohio isn’t the only one concerned with a possible attack. Federal agencies are on alert for a possible anthrax attack, too.

According to the CDC’s website, “If a bioterrorist attack were to happen, Bacillus anthracis, the bacteria that causes anthrax, would be one of the biological agents most likely to be used.”

The Gateway Pundit reported in July the FDA approved a new anthrax vaccine called Cyfendus.

The last time the United States had a major anthrax attack was shortly after 9/11 when dozens of anthrax-laced letters were mailed to sitting U.S. Senators and media outlets, which resulted in five people dying and left over 17 people ill.

Before announcing his presidential run, Robert F. Kennedy went on the Jimmy Dore show and shared the original anthrax in the letters originally “stemmed from a CIA lab in Fort Detrick, Maryland.”

READ: