JUST IN: Former Trump Advisor Dr. Peter Navarro Convicted of Criminal Contempt of Congress – Faces Prison Time, Heavy Fine

Former Trump advisor Dr. Peter Navarro on Thursday was convicted of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena in Liz Cheney’s January 6 investigation.

Navarro did not comply with the subpoena because he said Trump told him to assert executive privilege.

The jury convicted Navarro on two counts of contempt after deliberating for four hours.

“The two counts each carry a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in prison, in addition to a maximum fine of $100,000,” NBC News reported.

NBC News reported:

A federal grand jury in June 2022 indicted Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with Liz Cheney’s unconstitutional January 6 Committee.

Navarro faced two contempt counts: one for his failure to produce documents demanded by the committee and the other for failing to show up for subpoenaed testimony before House investigators.

According to Navarro, the feds put him in leg irons and threw him in a cell last year.

“They intercepted me gettin’ on the plane and then they put me in handcuffs, they bring me here. They put me in leg irons. They stick me in a cell,” Navarro said to reporters after his arrest last summer.

WATCH:

Navarro’s federal case was assigned to US District Court Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee.

Judge Mehta scheduled Navarro’s sentencing for January 12, 2024.