Hunter Arrives in DC and Announces He Will Defy House Subpoena at Press Conference Organized by Eric Swalwell (VIDEO)

As Jim Hoft reported, House Republican leaders threatened first son Hunter Biden to appear before the Oversight Committee on December 13, or he would face contempt of Congress. To the surprise of some, Biden arrived in Washington, DC, this morning, though there were multiple twists to this story.

During a press conference, he said he welcomed questions from the House Oversight Committee regarding their investigations into his criminal family. But there’s a catch: Hunter insists he will NOT testify behind closed doors for his deposition as required by the House Oversight Subpoena. Instead, he said he would only welcome inquiries in public.

“What are they afraid of?” Hunter asked. “I’m here. I’m ready.”

By this standard Hunter has set, he must be held in contempt of Congress.

BREAKING Hunter Biden must appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023. Chairmen James Comer and Jim Jordan will initiate CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS PROCEEDINGS if Hunter Biden does not appear.@RepJamesComer@Jim_Jordan pic.twitter.com/bAPlEkx13q — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 6, 2023

Below is Hunter’s entire press conference. Notice how it is primarily a five-minute whiny tirade of excuses and lies with a mix of false bravado.

And wait till you find out who was responsible for putting this embarrassing spectacle together.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Hunter Biden shows up for closed-door deposition in the Impeachment Inquiry into Joe Biden but says he is there for a public hearing. pic.twitter.com/I5EQm88zn1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 13, 2023

Transcript:

Hunter Biden: I’m here…to ensure that the House committee’s illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, & lies…I have made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded…I am making amends. I’m also here today to correct how the MAGA right has portrayed me for their political purposes. I am, first and foremost, a son, a father, a brother, and a husband from a loving and supportive family…I’m proud of my legal career and business career. I’m proud of my time serving on a dozen different boards of directors. And I am proud of my efforts to forge global business relationships.”

“MAGA Republicans…have impugned my character, invaded my privacy, attacked my wife, my children, my family, & my friends. They have ridiculed my struggle with addiction, they have belittled my recovery & they have tried to dehumanize me, all to embarrass & damage my father, who has devoted his entire public life to service.” For six years, I have been the target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine shouting, “Where’s Hunter?” Well, here’s my answer: I am here. Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad, & certainly not as an artist. “During my battle w/addiction, my parents were there for me. They literally saved my life. They helped me in ways that I will never be able to repay, &, of course, they would never expect me to & in the depths of my addiction, I was extremely irresponsible with my finances, but to suggest that is grounds for an impeachment inquiry is beyond the absurd. It’s shameless. There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business b/c it did not happen.” James Comer, Jim Jordan, Jason Smith, and their colleagues have distorted the facts by cherry-picking lines from a bank statement, manipulating texts I sent, editing the testimony of my friends & former business partners, & misstating personal information that was stolen from me. There is no fairness or decency in what these Republicans are doing. They have lied over and over about every aspect of my personal and professional life, so much so that their lies have become the false facts believed by too many people.” No matter how many times it is debunked, they continue to insist that my father’s support of Ukraine against Russia is the result of a nonexistent bribe. They displayed naked photos of me during an Oversight hearing & they have taken the light of my dad’s love–the light of my dad’s love for me & presented it as darkness. They have no shame. These same committee chairmen have engaged in unprecedented political interference. Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry or hear what I have to say. What are they afraid of? I’m here. I’m ready.

Guess who organized the entire press conference? None other than Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who has booted off the House Intelligence Committee for sleeping with a Chinese spy!

Why did Hunter Biden bring disgraced Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (left) with him to his press conference? pic.twitter.com/GadEXY54Cs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 13, 2023

Update: Disgraced Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell — who was removed from the House Intelligence Committee over his relationship with a Chinese spy — organized the press conference https://t.co/vTeZUusCK9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 13, 2023

Yes, indeed.

Oh look, two men loved by the Chinese… pic.twitter.com/jNvUB7pPPm — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) December 13, 2023

This is apt because Swalwell may be the only member of Congress with closer relations with China than Hunter.

Let’s Hope Congress does the right thing and lays down the law on Hunter.