COMMUNISM: NY Attorney General Letitia James Admits Her Guilt in Denying Trump Due Process — Says Judge Found Donald Trump Guilty “Before This Trial Even Began” (VIDEO)

In her latest video, New York Attorney General Letitia James admitted her guilt in compromising former President Donald Trump’s right to due process. This comes after she claimed that Judge Arthur Engoron had found Trump guilty of “significant financial fraud” even before the current trial began.

Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies.

Last month, The Gateway Pundit reported that a Deutsche Bank executive who worked to approve at least one of Trump’s loans testified that it is “atypical, but not entirely unusual” to reduce a client’s asset values and still approve a loan.

This type of lending is typical in high net-worth, high-profile clients like Donald Trump. Anyone with basic knowledge of banking, lending, portfolio and credit risk management knows this.

“A Deutsche Bank AG executive gave testimony that could bolster Donald Trump’s defense in his civil fraud trial, telling a New York judge that prospective clients can get loans even after reporting a net worth far higher than the lender’s own calculations,” Bloomberg reported.

Williams testified that Trump’s stated assets are merely an opinion and a difference of opinion in asset values does not disqualify the potential borrower from a loan.

“It’s just a difference of opinion,” Williams said.

In an interview with FOX News, Trump’s attorney, Halina Habba, said that the Deutsche Bank AG executive told the court that Letitia James’ complaint has no merit.

“After hearing Deutsche Bank say that they still consider the Trump Organization a great client – that they paid their loans off early, and nobody was not paid – their statements of financial condition were actually undervalued. And hearing that from experts who are on the Nobel Committee Executive Committee, recommendations saying that the accounting records were perfect, and those mistakes that may or may not have been on were not mistakes at all; they were called subjective valuations, which every real estate developer has. They were absolutely fine, and there was absolutely no fault at all. And frankly, they even went further and said the New York attorney general’s complaint had no merit; there was absolutely no violations of any accounting principles,” said Habba.

In a statement released on Truth Social, the former president lambasted the New York State Attorney General’s trial as “corrupt” and “Biden directed,” claiming to have already provided conclusive testimony. Trump announced that he would not testify in his scheduled testimony in New York last week.

Trump stated that numerous “world-renowned experts” and “highly respected” professionals from the banking, insurance, and real estate sectors had confirmed the legality of his and his company’s financial dealings.

Trump said in a fiery statement:

As everyone knows, I have very successfully & conclusively testified in the corrupt, Biden-directed, New York State Attorney General’s rigged trial against me. World renowned experts, highly respected bank & insurance executives, real estate professionals, as well as others, both honest & credible, have stated, clearly & unequivocally, that I, & my very successful company, did nothing wrong! My financial statements were conservative, liquid, & “extraordinary.” A top professor from NYU Stern said, “If Mr. Trump were my student, he would get an ‘A’ on his financial statements. I’ve never seen a statement that provided so much detail, & is so transparent, as these statements.” Plus, they all have an ironclad disclaimer clause stating that the users must do their own due diligence & analysis – no reliance! The only fraud committed was by the highly partisan & out of control judge, & racist A.G. (who promised that, “I will get Trump”). They claimed that Mar-a-Lago was worth only $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, in order to illegally reduce my values & make a fake case against me. They did this on other properties, as well, & wouldn’t give me a jury. Likewise, the A.G. thugs do not want to acknowledge that I have paid almost 300 million dollars in New York City & State taxes during the years in question. Importantly, I won at the Appellate Division, which effectively ended most of the case, but the biased judge refused to accept their order, an unheard of first! Trending: “‘I Told You” — Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn Reacts to Capitol’s Gay Sex Scandal Following His Previous Revelations About D.C. Orgies Based on the above, and the fact that our unassailable final expert witness has been so strong and irrefutable in his testimony, which will conclude on Tuesday, & that I have already testified to everything & have nothing more to say other than that this is a complete & total election interference (Biden campaign!) witch hunt, that will do nothing but keep businesses out of New York, I will not be testifying on Monday. MAGA!

In a video statement released on Friday, Letitia James admitted that Judge Engoron had already determined Trump engaged in “significant financial fraud” prior to the commencement of the current trial.

“Before this trial even began, the judge ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump did engage in years of significant financial fraud,” the “corrupt” Attorney General admitted. “We uncovered throughout this trial, we revealed the full extent of that fraud. We introduced extensive evidence and questioned more than two dozen witnesses.”

WATCH:

Donald Trump engaged in years of incredible financial fraud to enrich himself and his family. During 11 weeks of trial, we showed the true extent of that fraud and all the ways he unjustly benefitted from it. No matter how powerful you think you are, no one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/DCeKhdZGFC — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 15, 2023

David Freiheit, a Canadian lawyer and former political candidate for the People’s Party of Canada, also known as Viva Frei on social media, lambasted “corrupt” Letitia James and “nipple” Judge Engoron.

“‘Before this trial even began, the judge ruled in our favor.’ You know what that’s called? That’s called communism. That is called an absolute judicial injustice. She should be impeached. The judge should be impeached. The entire [case] should be thrown out. And my goodness, anybody sitting there saying that Trump is guilty needs to have their head examined because this has been the most egregious injustice,” said Frei.

“Attorney General Leticia James is corrupt as the day is long, and Judge Engron, New York nipple Judge Engron is as corrupt as the day is long. And they’ve just said it out loud for everyone to hear,” he added.

WATCH:

You won’t believe what Attorney General Letitia James actually just said out loud. In a video. That she herself posted to Twitter for the world to see. Letitia James deserves to be impeached. pic.twitter.com/NO2AeaUahx — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 15, 2023

According to far-left Salon, citing the New York Times, legal experts have expressed concerns that Judge Arthur Engoron, presiding over former President Donald Trump’s New York fraud trial, may have overstepped his authority. These experts suggest that Judge Engoron might have erred in his decision to order the dissolution of some of Trump’s New York companies.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled before the start of the trial that Trump fraudulently inflated his net worth and ordered some of his New York companies be dissolved. But legal experts told the outlet that Engoron “may have lacked the authority to dissolve the companies.” An appeals court last week stayed the judge’s punishment while it reviews the order. “President Trump very much appreciates the court’s consideration and ruling,” Trump attorney Christopher Kise said after the appellate court took up the case, adding that it would help “pave the way for a much needed, and deliberative, review of the trial court’s many errors.”

Last month, Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY) filed a judicial ethics complaint against NY Judge Arthur Engoron over his ‘bizarre behavior’ in Trump’s non-jury civil fraud case.

“Judge Engoron’s bizarre and biased behavior is making New York’s judicial system a laughingstock. Former Southern District of New York federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy, who has at times criticized President Trump, recently stated that he views the “whole New York justice system” as “fraudulent.”” Stefanik wrote.

“Americans are sick and tired of the blatant corruption by radical Leftist judges in NY. All New Yorkers must speak out against the dangerous weaponized lawfare against President Trump,” she added.

In her complaint, the congresswoman wrote: