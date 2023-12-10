“I Will Not Be Testifying on Monday. MAGA!” — Trump Cancels Scheduled Testimony, Slams New York Investigation as ‘Election Interference Witch Hunt’

In a fiery statement released on Sunday, former President Donald J. Trump announced that he will not testify in his scheduled testimony in New York, slated for Monday.

Trump has labeled the investigation led by radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James, which concerns financial statements and business practices of the Trump Organization, as an “election interference witch hunt.”

Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies.

Last month, The Gateway Pundit reported that a Deutsche Bank executive who worked to approve at least one of Trump’s loans testified that it is “atypical, but not entirely unusual” to reduce a client’s asset values and still approve a loan.

This type of lending is typical in high net-worth, high-profile clients like Donald Trump. Anyone with basic knowledge of banking, lending, portfolio and credit risk management knows this.

“A Deutsche Bank AG executive gave testimony that could bolster Donald Trump’s defense in his civil fraud trial, telling a New York judge that prospective clients can get loans even after reporting a net worth far higher than the lender’s own calculations,” Bloomberg reported.

Williams testified that Trump’s stated assets are merely an opinion and a difference of opinion in asset values does not disqualify the potential borrower from a loan.

“It’s just a difference of opinion,” Williams said.

In an interview with FOX News, Trump’s attorney, Halina Habba, said that the Deutsche Bank AG executive told the court that Letitia James’ complaint has no merit.

“After hearing Deutsche Bank say that they still consider the Trump Organization a great client – that they paid their loans off early, and nobody was not paid – their statements of financial condition were actually undervalued. And hearing that from experts who are on the Nobel Committee Executive Committee, recommendations saying that the accounting records were perfect, and those mistakes that may or may not have been on were not mistakes at all; they were called subjective valuations, which every real estate developer has. They were absolutely fine, and there was absolutely no fault at all. And frankly, they even went further and said the New York attorney general’s complaint had no merit; there was absolutely no violations of any accounting principles,” said Habba.

In a statement released on Truth Social, the former president lambasted the New York State Attorney General’s trial as “corrupt” and “Biden directed,” claiming to have already provided conclusive testimony. Trump stated that numerous “world-renowned experts” and “highly respected” professionals from the banking, insurance, and real estate sectors had confirmed the legality of his and his company’s financial dealings.

Read his full statement: