BANANA REPUBLIC: New York AG Letitia James’ Office Says $250 Million Lawsuit Against Donald Trump, His Children, and Company is “Ready for Trial”

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office announced Tuesday that it is ready to proceed with a trial in a massive $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, two of his children, and his company. The lawsuit alleges that they engaged in widespread fraud over several years.

“The case is ready for trial,” wrote Kevin Wallace, senior enforcement counsel for the office, in a filing Monday, according to CBS News.

The case is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 2, with Justice Arthur Engoron of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan as the presiding judge. Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly asked Engoron to extend the deadline, but he has refused.

The lawsuit, filed in September 2022, targets the Trump family and Trump Organization executives, alleging an extensive fraudulent scheme related to property valuations and Trump’s personal financial statements.

Allegations against Ivanka Trump were dismissed by a New York appeals court, though the inquiry continues into whether the Trump Organization inflated values of some of its properties.

“Today, I filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for engaging in years of financial fraud to enrich himself, his family, and the Trump Organization,” Letitia James said last year.

Letitia James said her office is seeking to:

Make Trump pay $250 million.

Ban the Trumps from running NY businesses for good.

Ban Trump and Trump Org from buying commercial real estate in NY for 5 yrs.

We’re making a criminal referral to the US Department of Justice

“With the help of Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions to obtain and satisfy loans, get insurance benefits, and pay lower taxes. In short, he lied to gain massive financial benefits for himself,” Letitia James said in September.

“We found that Trump, his family, and the Trump Org used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations over 200 times in 10 years on his annual financial statements. These statements were then used to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in loans and insurance coverage,’ she added.

On the same day, the DC grand jury indicted Trump in the January 6 investigation.

Trump was hit with 4 counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

There are SIX unnamed co-conspirators!