Lawless Biden Regime Threatens to Sue Texas if it Arrests and Deports Illegal Aliens Under New State Immigration Law – Governor Greg Abbott Issues Angry Response

The Biden regime has escalated its war on Texas. Not satisfied with flooding the state with millions of illegal aliens, they now want to stop the state from removing the invaders.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill earlier this month known as SB4 which grants state and local law enforcement officials the power to arrest, jail, and prosecute illegal migrants. Moreover, it allows judges to issue de facto deportation orders, thus allowing the state to send back the invaders the Regime has happily allowed in.

This act of brave defiance has ticked off the Regime. As CBS News revealed Thursday, the Department of “Justice” told Texas in a letter they would sue if the state dares to implement SB4.

“SB 4 is preempted and violates the United States Constitution,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton wrote. “Accordingly, the United States intends to file suit to enjoin the enforcement of SB 4 unless Texas agrees to refrain from enforcing the law.”

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton went on to whine that SB4 would criminalize actions that are already illegal at the federal level, harm relations with Mexico, and stop officials from enforcing federal immigration laws. The last assertion is particularly laughable, considering the Biden regime has been doing the exact opposite of enforcing the law.

Read the full letter below:

Abbott fired back angrily on X upon hearing the news, rightfully pointing out that Joe Biden is destroying America while the Lone Star State is trying to save her.

The Biden Admin. not only refuses to enforce current U.S. immigration laws, they now want to stop Texas from enforcing laws against illegal immigration. I’ve never seen such hostility to the rule of law in America. Biden is destroying America. Texas is trying to save it.

The border crisis is about to worsen further as the largest migrant caravan more than a year storms toward the U.S.-Mexican border. As Jim Hoft notes, this so-called “Christmas Caravan” left on December 25 from southern Mexico and is led by activist Luis García Villagran.

The Regime, though, would rather bully Texas than stop this effort to overwhelm America. They are probably viewing this as an opportunity to implement the Great Replacement.