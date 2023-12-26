LARGEST MIGRANT CARAVAN In Over a Year Heading to Open US Border – 15,000 Illegal Migrants in Christmas Caravan and It’s Growing Every Day

The largest migrant caravan in over a year is on its way to the open border of the United States.

The Christmas Caravan left on December 25 from southern Mexico and is led by activist Luis García Villagran.

The caravan was resting in the first municipal city of Álvaro Obregón. They are planning to move forward on Christmas Day.

Here is activist leader Luis Garcia Villagran.

Journalist Oscar el Blue is reporting live from Mexico.

This is a planned invasion of America.

