JUST IN: Governor Abbott Gives Texas Police Power to Arrest Illegal Aliens Amid Biden Border Invasion

Governor Greg Abbott (R) on Monday signed a bill that gives Texas police power to arrest illegal aliens amid Biden’s border invasion.

“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said, adding the new bill is designed to “stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas.”

“At the Texas-Mexico border today for a bill signing ceremony that will take #OperationLoneStar to the next level,” Abbott said on X.

Brownsville At the Texas-Mexico border today for a bill signing ceremony that will take #OperationLoneStar to the next level. Join me LIVE as I sign historic border security legislation into law: https://t.co/rmFb1eHMdK pic.twitter.com/6jZ3qPNWPg — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 18, 2023

Excerpt from NBC News:

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed legislation that makes it a criminal offense to enter Texas illegally, setting up a potential clash with President Joe Biden’s administration over immigration policy and border enforcement. In recent years, local authorities have been arresting migrants on a state misdemeanor of criminal trespassing under Abbott’s border enforcement program known as Operation Lone Star. The law signed Monday makes it a misdemeanor to enter or attempt to enter Texas from a foreign county at any location other than a lawful port of entry. The law is the Texas governor’s latest attempt to deter migrant crossings through state actions. Abbott previously ordered the installation of a 1,000-foot floating barrier near Eagle Pass, Texas, and for the placement of razor wire near the Rio Grande to stop migrants from entering the state after crossing the river from Mexico.

Last week a video showing tens of thousands of illegal aliens trying to catch a train in Mexico en route to the United States was posted to X.

According to Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins: FOX sources capture tens of thousands of migrants attempting to catch a train in Mexico 3 hours south of Piedras Negras bound for the U.S. border where Border Patrol agents are already overwhelmed with unprecedented numbers.

A video posted to X last Wednesday showed an endless line of mainly military-age males standing next to the train waiting to catch a ride to the US.

Congressman Tony Gonzales said the train is headed to Eagle Pass, Texas.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: FOX sources capture tens of thousands of migrants attempting to catch a train in Mexico 3 hours south of Piedras Negras bound for the U.S. border where BP agents are already overwhelmed with unprecedented numbers @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/bnnF6gvgKm — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) December 13, 2023

Former ICE Director Tom Homan reported live from the southern border in Alpine, Texas last Tuesday and revealed the number of illegals who crossed into the US in November will be “another historic record.”

“The numbers continue at historic records. I’m being told the November numbers will be out at the end of the week, there’ll be another historic record,” Tom Homan said.

Between 9,000 and 12,000 illegal aliens poured over the US border per day in November.

More than 10 million illegal aliens have poured over the US border since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.