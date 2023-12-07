“Literally, I Was Shaking” – CNN Leftist Commentator Van Jones Rattled After Vivek Ramaswamy Exposes the Democrats’ Sinister Scheme to Replace Native-Born Americans (VIDEO)

As Jim Hoft reported, America-first entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy completely dominated the fourth Republican Presidential Debate last night by destroying Nikki Haley and the rest of the GOP bootlickers on stage. Not surprisingly, his performance has caused media leftists such as CNN commentator Van Jones to throw a huge fit.

President Trump was not in attendance last night. He has skipped every GOP debate thus far because there is no reason to risk his 48-point lead in the polls.

During the debate, Ramaswamy also stated a series of uncomfortable truths that the political establishment mocks. This includes the Great Replacement Theory, a sinister scheme the Democrats have long pushed to replace native-born Americans and obtain a permanent majority in America.

Ramaswamy: Why am I the only this stage who can mention on this stage who can say J6 does look like it was an inside job…The Great Replacement Theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform!

Vivek: “The Great Replacement Theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic party’s platform.” pic.twitter.com/YUdQGDAvo5 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 7, 2023

This particular moment caused Jones to be rattled on CNN. He called Ramaswamy “very, very, dangerous,” “a demagogue,” and “despicable.”

Jones then closed by accusing Ramaswamy of nearly engaging in “Nazi propaganda.”

WATCH:

Van Jones melts down over Vivek talking about the Great Replacement theory: “Literally, I was shaking listening to him” “He is going to outlive Trump by about 50 years, and you are watching the rise of a demagogue that is very despicable” pic.twitter.com/EEP2NY9gEw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 7, 2023

Van Jones: The smug, condescending way that he just spews this poison out is very, very dangerous because he won’t stop Trump. But he is going to outlive Trump by about 50 years, and you are watching the rise of an American demagogue. That is just a very, very despicable person. Literally, I was shaking listening to him talk because a lot of people don’t know that (The Great Replacement) is just one step away from Nazi propaganda coming out of his mouth.

Democrats and the corporate media have slammed the Great Replacement Theory as nothing but a ridiculous, racist conspiracy. But Democrats and left-wing globalists have boasted about importing immigrants to replace native-born voters, especially whites, eventually.

Back in November 2022, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer openly pushed for replacing Americans by demanding amnesty for 11 million illegal aliens.

Now more than ever, we’re short of workers. We have a population that is not reproducing on its own at the same level that it used to. The only way we’re going to have a great future in America is if we welcome immigrants…the ultimate goal is to get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented (illegal) workers.

VIDEO:

Schumer: “We have a population that is not reproducing on its own at the same level that it used to. The only way we’re going to have a great future is if we welcome immigrants… get a path to citizenship for all 11 million [illegal immigrants].”

pic.twitter.com/ag9XMQCvet — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 16, 2022

Joe Biden also advocated for the Great Replacement back in February 2015 while serving as vice-president.

TRUTH #5: The Great Replacement Theory isn’t a grand “right-wing conspiracy theory,” it’s just basic immigration policy for the modern Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/1hlQXMAbDp — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 5, 2023

In May 2022, Tucker Carlson exposed several Democrats and multiple corporate media outlets openly celebrating the potential replacement of white GOP voters.

You’ve heard a lot about the Great Replacement Theory — from Democrats, who celebrated the demographics shifts because it would give them more power. Tucker Carlson breaks down how the Left is lying about a strategy THEY were using. pic.twitter.com/4zfmRcYg0m — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 18, 2022

Ramaswamy almost certainly will not be the GOP nominee, but a bright future awaits, provided he continues to tell the truth and trigger the radical left.