Karine Jean-Pierre Says It’s “Stunning” That Republicans Are Demanding a Secure Border: “History Will Remember Them Harshly!” (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday blasted Republicans for demanding a secure border.

Earlier this week Republicans in the Senate suddenly took a strong stand on the border in exchange for funding the never-ending war in Ukraine.

Senate Republicans have been crystal clear: national security starts with border security. The sooner Democrats realize this, the sooner we can deliver on urgent national security priorities. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) December 5, 2023

This was after House Speaker Mike Johnson put the Biden Regime on notice and tied Ukraine funding in exchange for immigration reforms.

Karine Jean-Pierre echoed Joe Biden and said funding for Ukraine is more important that securing the southern border.

“It’s stunning. It’s stunning that we’ve gotten to this point…and that Republicans in Congress are willing to give Putin a gift. The greatest gift that Putin could hope for! That’s what we’re seeing and so they’re playing chicken with our national security. That’s what we’re seeing here. History will remember them harshly!” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

WATCH:

Karine Jean-Pierre says it’s “stunning” that Republicans are demanding a secure border: “History will remember them harshly!” pic.twitter.com/U53xqtnjKn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 7, 2023

Meanwhile, a never-ending line of military-age men from all over the world including Africa and the Middle East illegally crossed into Lukeville, Arizona late Wednesday night.

This is after there were 12,000 encounters with illegal aliens at the southern border on Wednesday.

More than 10 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men – have flooded into the US since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.