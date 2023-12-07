Never-Ending Line of Military-Age Men From Africa, Middle East Illegally Cross Into Lukeville, Arizona on Biden’s Open Border Invitation (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

A massive line of military-age men from all over the world including Africa and the Middle East illegally crossed into Lukeville, Arizona late Wednesday night.

This is after there were 12,000 encounters with illegal aliens at the southern border on Wednesday.

More than 10 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men – have flooded into the US since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

“Another enormous line of hundreds upon hundreds of adult men from around the globe crossed illegally into Lukeville, AZ last night, and are now waiting for Border Patrol to take custody of them, as they expect to be released into US. Non-stop flow of illegal crossings here,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said.

NEW: Another enormous line of hundreds upon hundreds of adult men from around the globe crossed illegally into Lukeville, AZ last night, and are now waiting for Border Patrol to take custody of them, as they expect to be released into US. Non-stop flow of illegal crossings here. pic.twitter.com/vnqz6bDWlX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 7, 2023

Bill Melugin asked the illegals lined up in Lukeville where they plan on going in the US.

None of the illegals told Bill Melugin that they are seeking asylum!

NEW: I asked some of the men who crossed illegally into Lukeville, AZ where they plan on going in the US? They named off cities all over America.

None of the men we’ve talked to last few days say they are seeking asylum. All want to work or link w/ family, & they expect release. pic.twitter.com/061ne0Wpt1 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 7, 2023

Rather than securing the border, DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas is busy warning Border Patrol agents not to misgender illegal aliens.

Mayorkas on Wednesday said securing the border and limiting asylum is “violence to our fundamental values.”

Mayorkas’ comments on CNN come as human smugglers brazenly stand on US soil and help illegal aliens rush through a hole in the border wall in Lukeville, Arizona while Border Patrol agents did absolutely nothing to stop the invasion.

NEW: Our cameras were rolling in Lukeville, AZ as groups of illegal immigrants rushed through a breach in the border wall as Border Patrol & federal contractors were trying to fix it. Their human smuggler then shrugs at our cameras & salutes us. Cuts/breaches all over wall here. pic.twitter.com/z2EI4KC9HH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 5, 2023

