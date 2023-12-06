Biden Border Crisis: More Than 12,000 Illegal Aliens Flood Open Southern Border in Last 24 Hours – Highest Single Day Total Ever Recorded

Joe Biden’s America.

There were 12,000 encounters with illegal aliens at the southern border in the last 24 hours. This is the largest number of illegal crossings ever recorded in a single day.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin referenced former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson who worked under Obama. Melugin said that 1,000 illegal crossings in one day is overwhelming and 4,000 in a day is a “crisis.”

Bill Melugin reported from Lukeville, Arizona on Wednesday and showed a massive line of illegals at the border. Most of the illegals are military-aged single men from around the world including Africa and Syria. They will most likely be released into the U.S.

Human smugglers and coyotes working for the Mexican cartels have recently diverted tens of thousands of illegals per month to Tucson and Lukeville. Apprehensions and narcotics/fentanyl events have spiked in Tucson.

Watch:

Over 10,000 illegal aliens from all over the world flooded over the southern border in a 24 period as of Monday morning. Of those, there were 8,400 that were caught by the border patrol after illegally crossing the border.

There were also over 1,700 illegals encountered at Border Patrol ports of entry. There were also a shocking 20,000 illegals in custody with the Border Patrol as of Monday morning.

The Biden regime’s policies have stripped the Border Patrol of any respect by foreign governments, cartels and smugglers. The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday of a smuggler helping illegals cross the border while standing on the U.S side of the border!

A human smuggler stood on US soil as he helped illegal aliens rush through a hole in the border wall in Lukeville, Arizona while Border Patrol agents did absolutely nothing to stop the invasion.

Watch:

