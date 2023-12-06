Biden Border Crisis: More Than 12,000 Illegal Aliens Flood Open Southern Border in Last 24 Hours – Highest Single Day Total Ever Recorded

Joe Biden’s America.

There were 12,000 encounters with illegal aliens at the southern border in the last 24 hours. This is the largest number of illegal crossings ever recorded in a single day.

BREAKING: Per CBP sources, there were more than 12,000 migrant encounters at the southern border yesterday, the highest single day total ever recorded. This includes 10,200+ Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants, amongst the highest daily totals for BP ever recorded. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 6, 2023

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin referenced former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson who worked under Obama. Melugin said that 1,000 illegal crossings in one day is overwhelming and 4,000 in a day is a “crisis.”

Reminder: Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, who served under President Obama, once said that 1,000 border crossings in a day is a “bad day”, “overwhelms the system”, & that 4,000 in a day is a “crisis”. The Biden administration just had 12,000+ migrant encounters yesterday. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 6, 2023

Bill Melugin reported from Lukeville, Arizona on Wednesday and showed a massive line of illegals at the border. Most of the illegals are military-aged single men from around the world including Africa and Syria. They will most likely be released into the U.S.

Human smugglers and coyotes working for the Mexican cartels have recently diverted tens of thousands of illegals per month to Tucson and Lukeville. Apprehensions and narcotics/fentanyl events have spiked in Tucson.

A live look at the situation in Lukeville, AZ this morning, as record high illegal crossings surge along the southern border. Here – masses of adult men from around the globe are crossing – expecting to be released into the US. A group of Syrian men just crossed here as well. pic.twitter.com/v8uB3GlAAh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 6, 2023

Over 10,000 illegal aliens from all over the world flooded over the southern border in a 24 period as of Monday morning. Of those, there were 8,400 that were caught by the border patrol after illegally crossing the border.

There were also over 1,700 illegals encountered at Border Patrol ports of entry. There were also a shocking 20,000 illegals in custody with the Border Patrol as of Monday morning.

NEW: Per CBP sources, there were over 10,000 migrant encounters at the southern border in last 24 hours, including 8,400+ apprehended by Border Patrol after crossing illegally, & another 1,700+ encountered at CBP ports of entry. More than 20,000 in CBP custody as of this morning. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 4, 2023

The Biden regime’s policies have stripped the Border Patrol of any respect by foreign governments, cartels and smugglers. The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday of a smuggler helping illegals cross the border while standing on the U.S side of the border!

A human smuggler stood on US soil as he helped illegal aliens rush through a hole in the border wall in Lukeville, Arizona while Border Patrol agents did absolutely nothing to stop the invasion.

