14th Amendment Challenge to Trump Eligibility Heads to Colorado Supreme Court… Developing

The legal challenge to block Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot in Colorado citing the 14th Amendment is heading to the state’s supreme court.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace previously ripped Trump’s arguments against the lawsuit.

“If the Party, without any oversight, can choose its preferred candidate, then it could theoretically nominate anyone regardless of their age, citizenship, residency,” she wrote. “Such an interpretation is absurd; the Constitution and its requirements for eligibility are not suggestions, left to the political parties to determine at their sole discretion.”

The Colorado Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on this case on Wednesday at 3 pm ET.

