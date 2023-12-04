Disgusting: Rep. Jayapal Won’t Condemn Hamas’ Sexual Violence as a Tool of War (Video)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) appeared on CNN’s State of the Union with Dana Bash and refused to condemn Hamas’s sexual violence as a tool of war.

Dozens of cases of sexual assault and sexual crimes by Hamas terrorists have been documented, according to police evidence.

One massacre survivor testified that she saw another woman being raped in front of her, Arutz Sheva reports. “I knew that he raped her, then they transferred her to someone else. She was alive until, in the end, he shot her,” said the survivor.

In her interview with Bash, Jayapal, however, would not outright condemn the use of rape as a tool of war by Hamas and instead steers the conversation back to criticizing Israel.

Dana Bash: I want to ask you about sexual violence, and it’s kind of remarkable that this issue hasn’t gotten enough attention globally—widespread use of rape, brutal rape, sexual violence against Israeli women by Hamas. I’ve seen a lot of progressive women; generally speaking, they’re quick to defend women’s rights and speak out against using rape as a weapon of war but downright silent on what we saw on October 7th and what might be happening inside Gaza right now to these hostages. Why is that?

Rep. Jayapal: I don’t know that that’s true. I think we always talk about the impact of war on women in particular. In fact, I remember 20 years ago I did a petition around the war in Iraq.

Bash: Have you talked about it since October 7?

Jayapal: Absolutely, and I’ve condemned what Hamas has done. I’ve condemned all of the actions.

Bash: Specifically against women?

Jayapal: Absolutely, the rape. Of course. But I think we have to remember that Israel is a democracy. That is why they are a strong ally of ours. And if they do not comply with international humanitarian law, they are bringing themselves to a place that makes it much more difficult, strategically, for them to be able to build the kinds of allies to keep public opinion with them. Frankly, morally, I think we cannot say that one war crime deserves another. That is not what international humanitarian law says.

Bash: Okay, with respect, I was just asking about the women and you turned it back to Israel. I’m asking you about Hamas.

Jayapal: I already answered your question, Dana. I said it’s horrific, and I think that rape is horrific, sexual assault is horrific. I think that it happens in war situations. Terrorist organizations like Hamas obviously are using these as tools. However, I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians. 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, three-quarters of whom are women and children.

Bash: It’s horrible, but you don’t see Israeli soldiers raping Palestinian women.

Jayapal: Well, Dana, I think we’re not we’re not… I don’t want this to be the hierarchy of oppressions.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal on CNN on condemning Hamas’s sexual violence: “I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians.” Dana Bash replies, “You don’t see Israeli soldiers raping Palestinian women.” pic.twitter.com/Lac7QI4bHx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 3, 2023

Watch the full interview:

The Gateway Pundit reported on Jayapal’s consistently anti-Israel posture, including when comparing Israel’s response to the Hamas massacre of innocent civilians and rape of young women in Israel on October 7 to Russia’s “siege of Ukraine.” She also referred to Israel’s policies in Gaza as “racist.”