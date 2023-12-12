House Republicans Release Comprehensive ‘Impeachment Inquiry Explainer’ on Joe Biden Before Crucial Vote (VIDEO)

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) revealed last Tuesday at a press briefing that a vote is imminent this week to potentially initiate a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

The move comes in response to the White House stonewalling the preliminary impeachment investigation launched by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in September. As The Gateway Pundit reported, the House is running out of time to vote on impeaching Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas before a month long break for the holidays.

On Tuesday, ahead of this crucial vote, the House Republicans released an ‘Impeachment Inquiry Explainer’.

The video features Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) explaining the rationale behind the move, highlighting the corruption and misuse of power by the Biden crime family.

In a video narrated by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, several key points were made, including that the Biden family is running an “influence peddling scheme,” with evidence of millions in payments to the Bidens, including two payments that went directly to Joe Biden; a disturbing WhatsApp message purportedly sent by Hunter Biden to a Chinese executive was highlighted.

The explainer also revisits Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Burisma, despite alleged lack of qualifications and the potential involvement Joe Biden had with the Ukrainian prosecutor’s firing amidst this controversy.

The release of this explainer is a tactical move by House Republicans to streamline the grounds for their inquiry and articulate the evidence they have collected to the public. It also serves as a response to Democrats who have downplayed the investigation’s significance or accused it of being purely politically motivated.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Republicans Release Impeachment Inquiry Explainer Ahead of Vote pic.twitter.com/HYAiquVzA5 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 12, 2023

With time running short before the recess, the pressure is on to make a compelling case and to navigate through the legal and political complexities that such an inquiry invokes.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Republican Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) is the only GOP lawmaker who publicly opposed a Biden impeachment vote set to take place this week.

House Republicans have a very slim 3-vote majority after a few GOP lawmakers retired this year. The Republican Party is poised to hold a precarious one-seat majority in the House for the 2024 session, as noted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-OH).