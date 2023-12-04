House Republicans Have 10 Days to Launch Impeachment Investigations into Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas Before Going on Christmas Break for a Month

The US House of Representatives is set to go on Christmas vacation for nearly a month next week. Congress will break on December 14th and not return until January 9th.

House Republicans were not able to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for opening the border to nearly 10 million illegals and for his serial lying under oath that the “border is secure.”

But Republicans did expel a fellow Republican, George Santos, because he was indicted for a crime something Democrats would NEVER dream of.

Now Republicans have a “buffer” of three votes in their majority to launch an impeachment investigation of Joe Biden – for millions and millions of dollars in shady pay-for-play schemes with foreign governments. This should have happened the first week they took the gavel from Pelosi.

It should be an interesting 10 days.

