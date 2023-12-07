“Hopefully No One Dies” — MTG Speaks Out on GOP’s Precarious 1-Seat House Majority in 2024

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) led the House Republican Caucus in prayer after he was elected as their candidate for US House Speaker.

The Republican Party is poised to hold a precarious one-seat majority in the House of Representatives for the 2024 session.

As of now, there are several House Republicans who have announced that they will not be seeking re-election in 2024. This includes members who have decided to retire from Congress as well as those who are running for other offices, such as the Senate or governorships.

U.S. House of Representatives have announced that they are not seeking re-election in 2024 and are retiring:

Additionally, Rep. George Santos (New York) was expelled from the House and will not be running for re-election.

Last week, 105 RINO-Uniparty Republicans made the historic move to expel conservative Republican George Santos (R-NY) from Congress. Santos was the most conservative freshman member of Congress.

According to the NY delegation scorecard for Heritage Action for America, Santos got a 100% score.

Source: Heritage Action for America

Founder and CEO of Turning Point, Charlie Kirk, wrote, “Santos is a clown. But a clown that voted conservative. And Congress is full of clowns. Republicans are hell-bent on losing. They are completely worthless. The GOP is not party that wants to win – they want to lose while not being called bad names.”

Rep. Santos has the highest score on the Turning Point Action scorecard from the State of New York.

In a post on her social media, Rep. Greene noted, “Well… Now in 2024, we will have a 1 seat majority in the House of Representatives. Congratulations Freedom Caucus for one and 105 Rep who expel our own for the other.”

Greene, known for her fiery rhetoric and staunch conservatism, didn’t mince words as she acknowledged the internal divisions that have been a source of tension within the party: “I can assure you Republican voters didn’t give us the majority to crash the ship.”

She ended her message with, “Hopefully no one dies.”

Such a simple phrase starkly remarks on the tenuous balance of power. With the House majority count so close, the loss of even a single GOP member could flip the majority back to the Democrats.

GOP voters need to WAKE UP!  These frauds DO NOT represent you!

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

