“Hopefully No One Dies” — MTG Speaks Out on GOP’s Precarious 1-Seat House Majority in 2024

The Republican Party is poised to hold a precarious one-seat majority in the House of Representatives for the 2024 session.

As of now, there are several House Republicans who have announced that they will not be seeking re-election in 2024. This includes members who have decided to retire from Congress as well as those who are running for other offices, such as the Senate or governorships.

Additionally, Rep. George Santos (New York) was expelled from the House and will not be running for re-election.

Last week, 105 RINO-Uniparty Republicans made the historic move to expel conservative Republican George Santos (R-NY) from Congress. Santos was the most conservative freshman member of Congress.

According to the NY delegation scorecard for Heritage Action for America, Santos got a 100% score.

Maybe I should have drank more wine and berated my staffers or…. Just voted like a Democrat… Brandon Williams is a RINO!@RepWilliams you should resign in Disgrace for being a terrible pompous drunk and a bully to your staff! Note: this is the NY delegation score card for… pic.twitter.com/tOpscHvgYi — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 4, 2023

Founder and CEO of Turning Point, Charlie Kirk, wrote, “Santos is a clown. But a clown that voted conservative. And Congress is full of clowns. Republicans are hell-bent on losing. They are completely worthless. The GOP is not party that wants to win – they want to lose while not being called bad names.”

Rep. Santos has the highest score on the Turning Point Action scorecard from the State of New York.

Santos is a clown. But a clown that voted conservative. And Congress is full of clowns. Republicans are hell-bent on losing. They are completely worthless. The GOP is not party that wants to win – they want to lose while not being called bad names. pic.twitter.com/Cpn0A3RExf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 1, 2023

In a post on her social media, Rep. Greene noted, “Well… Now in 2024, we will have a 1 seat majority in the House of Representatives. Congratulations Freedom Caucus for one and 105 Rep who expel our own for the other.”

Greene, known for her fiery rhetoric and staunch conservatism, didn’t mince words as she acknowledged the internal divisions that have been a source of tension within the party: “I can assure you Republican voters didn’t give us the majority to crash the ship.”

She ended her message with, “Hopefully no one dies.”

Such a simple phrase starkly remarks on the tenuous balance of power. With the House majority count so close, the loss of even a single GOP member could flip the majority back to the Democrats.

Well.. Now in 2024, we will have a 1 seat majority in the House of Representatives. Congratulations Freedom Caucus for one and 105 Rep who expel our own for the other. I can assure you Republican voters didn’t give us the majority to crash the ship. Hopefully no one dies. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) December 6, 2023

GOP voters need to WAKE UP! These frauds DO NOT represent you!