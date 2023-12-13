Former ICE Director Tom Homan Reports Live From Texas Border as Record Number of Illegals Overwhelm Agents (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Former ICE Director Tom Homan reported live from the southern border in Alpine, Texas on Tuesday and revealed the number of illegals who crossed into the US in November will be “another historic record.”

“The numbers continue at historic records. I’m being told the November numbers will be out at the end of the week, there’ll be another historic record,” Tom Homan said.

Homan said the Border Patrol units in Alpine, Texas have seized a massive amount of narcotics.

Between 9,000 and 12,000 illegal aliens poured over the US border per day in November.

Important report from Former ICE Director Tom Homan live from the Texas Border: "The numbers continue at historic records. I’m being told the November numbers will be out at the end of the week, there'll be another historic record." pic.twitter.com/KbRrET9D2u — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 12, 2023

News footage taken Tuesday morning in Eagle Pass, Texas, shows a massive group of illegal aliens crossing the southern border into the United States.

In Spanish, illegals were asked where they were from. One replied, “Nicaragua,” and another said, “Venezuela.”

“This is going to go on now for several hours and it’s the numbers that are just unsustainable. In this sector last week they had more than 17,000 unclear what this week is gonna bring, but one thing is guaranteed it’s gonna overwhelm agents in this sector and it’s also gonna overwhelm those agents a thousand miles to my west in Lukeville, Arizona where they’re absolutely getting hammered as well.” Fox field reporter said.

“They don’t care in Washington, they are going on vacation. They are not gonna get anything done and they are just gonna go home on Friday. Unbelievable.” the Fox anchor had said.

You won't believe your eyes after after footage exposes US border utterly overrun by illegal migrants pic.twitter.com/kQc6pgk0vj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 12, 2023

Eagle Pass, Texas has been a major problem area with massive amounts of illegals continually crossing. TGP had reported in November that many illegals were crossing into the U.S with sick children.

“We have 40 children with us, and we’ve been here since 11:00 PM November 17th and a lot of the children are sick,” one of the illegals said, according to a translation from Spanish to English.

A chaotic scene here this morning at the border in Eagle Pass, TX. Translation: “we have 40 children with us, and we’ve been here since 11:00 PM last night and a lot of the children are sick” pic.twitter.com/pPE3d1Yvd9 — Anna Perez (@AnnaPerezDC) November 18, 2023

TGP also reported in November of illegals in Eagle Pass being rescued by a tactical marine unit from the Rio Grande as they were on the verge of drowning. Illegal crossings are putting countless people in danger.

(VIDEO 1): @TxDPS Tactical Marine Unit (TMU) in #EaglePass responded to numerous submersion injuries resulting in life-saving measures. Operators acted swiftly in deploying personal floatation devices, pulling women & children out of the river, & performing… pic.twitter.com/FF0i51cyUm — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 24, 2023

Over 10 million illegals have crossed the border since January of 2021.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). Since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, the number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states. Let that one sink in.