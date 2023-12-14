Tens of Thousands of Illegals Continue to Catch Train in Mexico Bound For US on Joe Biden’s Open Border Invitation (VIDEO)

Tens of thousands of illegal aliens are trying to catch a train in Mexico en route to the United States.

According to Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins: FOX sources capture tens of thousands of migrants attempting to catch a train in Mexico 3 hours south of Piedras Negras bound for the U.S. border where Border Patrol agents are already overwhelmed with unprecedented numbers.

A video posted to X on Wednesday showed an endless line of mainly military-age males standing next to the train waiting to catch a ride to the US.

Congressman Tony Gonzales said the train is headed to Eagle Pass, Texas.

Former ICE Director Tom Homan reported live from the southern border in Alpine, Texas on Tuesday and revealed the number of illegals who crossed into the US in November will be “another historic record.”

“The numbers continue at historic records. I’m being told the November numbers will be out at the end of the week, there’ll be another historic record,” Tom Homan said.

Between 9,000 and 12,000 illegal aliens poured over the US border per day in November.

Drone footage taken Tuesday morning in Eagle Pass, Texas, shows a massive group of illegal aliens crossing the southern border into the United States.

“This is going to go on now for several hours and it’s the numbers that are just unsustainable. In this sector last week they had more than 17,000 unclear what this week is gonna bring, but one thing is guaranteed it’s gonna overwhelm agents in this sector and it’s also gonna overwhelm those agents a thousand miles to my west in Lukeville, Arizona where they’re absolutely getting hammered as well.” Fox field reporter said.

“They don’t care in Washington, they are going on vacation. They are not gonna get anything done and they are just gonna go home on Friday. Unbelievable.” the Fox anchor had said.

