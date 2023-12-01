EXCLUSIVE: “They’re Stupid” – Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar Shares Why He Voted Against George Santos Expulsion, Weighs in on The 105 RINOs Who Voted With Democrats

Congressman Paul Gosar on Friday slammed the RINOs and lack of due process, while speaking with The Gateway Pundit about the expulsion of George Santos after voting no on the resolution.
“People that try to anger the base, they’re stupid,” he said of the Republicans who voted to slim the House Majority by expelling a sitting Republican with one of the strongest conservative voting records of any freshman legislator.
The Gateway Pundit reported that 105 RINOs joined the Democrats in voting to expel George Santos from Congress on Thursday. Read the full list of weak Republicans who turned on the voters.
“He wasn’t given his full rights,” said Gosar, likening Santos’ expulsion to psycho Trump-hater Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s view of justice: “[Trump] has the right to a trial to prove innocence.”
“Everyone is due their time in court,” says Gosar. This is apparently the standard for Senator Bob Menendez, who was accused with evidence of accepting up to $400,000 worth of gold bars as a bribe, charged with acting as a foreign agent, yet has not been expelled — but not for Santos! The double standard applies to all the Democrats in government.
Libs of TikTok tweeted,
Eric Swalwell slept with a Chinese spy. He hasn’t been expelled from Congress. Adam Schiff threw our country into turmoil for 4 years lying about the Russia Hoax. He hasn’t been expelled from Congress. Sen Bob Menendez took bribes from Egypt. He hasn’t been expelled from office. Jamal Bowman pulled a fire alarm to delay votes then lied about it. He hasn’t been expelled from Congress.
Why is Jamaal Bowman still a Member of Congress?!
He pulled the fire alarm to obstruct an official proceeding
There are J6 prisoners rotting in prison for far less
EXPEL BOWMAN https://t.co/z4KiVMKDxx
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 1, 2023
Jamaal Bowman, who pled guilty and was convicted for obstructing a Congressional proceeding, has also not faced consequences from his colleagues after his day in court, which led to a guilty conviction.
Last Wednesday, the House Ethics Committee voted against opening an investigation into Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman after they went after Rep. George Santos. On Thursday, Santos introduced a privileged resolution to expel Bowman, but it will not be heard due to his expulsion.
PAYBACK: New York Congressman George Santos Introduces Resolution to Expel Jamaal Bowman for Obstructing Congressional Proceeding with Fire Alarm Stunt (VIDEO)
Santos told reporters Thursday that he had called multiple people, and if expelled, only one person told him they were willing to bring an expulsion resolution against Bowman. The feckless Republicans will eat their own before standing up to Democrats.
While speaking to The Gateway Pundit on Friday, Congressman Paul Gosar called Santos’ resolution “very touching” and signaled that he would support Bowman’s expulsion. A spokesman for the Congressman later confirmed that Gosar would vote to expel Bowman if the resolution is brought to the Floor.
Gosar: I voted no against the expulsion of George Santos. Our ethics committee is not a trial judge nor an executioner, and he wasn’t given his full rights. They’re presumed innocent until proven guilty, not the other way around, as Nancy Pelosi will say. She says you’re guilty, and you can prove yourself innocent. That’s not the way our system is set up at all.
Conradson: Unlike Jamaal Bowman, who was convicted of a crime and pled guilty.
Gosar: He pled guilty. Absolutely. So I thought it was very touching that George actually put these papers into have him expelled too. But everybody’s due their time in court and to speak on their behalf, and that’s not happened. And so we’re setting a dangerous precedent by doing this. It means things like, I was censored for a cartoon, a literal cartoon, and that means that if people don’t like what you do, they can expel you. So, that violates your election protocols that you represent a district. That’s what we should be doing. We should be keeping the predicate and the soundness of how we’re doing our things.
Conradson: The Democrats operate like a machine; they all act in unison. Why is it that Republicans would risk slimming the majority that we have in order to get rid of Santos?
Gosar: Well, no one thinks about that, and so they always, I think, want to play by nice rules. When are we going to get tougher? These people never vote for us, so why are we worried about them? That’s why people that try to anger the base, they’re stupid, because what they’re doing is they’re cutting their own throat. So, we got to get better at this. We keep hanging out our folks to dry.