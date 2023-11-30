“I Will Definitely be Writing a Book” – Rep. George Santos Speaks out on House Expulsion in Press Conference Before RINOs and Dems Vote, Says Republicans “Don’t Have The Testicular Fortitude” to Expel Democrats

Fresh on the heels of another resolution to expel Congressman George Santos (R-NY) from Congress, Santos hosted roughly a dozen journalists for a news conference in the Cannon House office building to discuss his possible expulsion on the House Floor tomorrow and his plans for the future.

While ruling out a run for New York Governor or Mayor of NYC, Rep. Santos signaled that if expelled, he will continue advocating for policy reform on subjects he is passionate about, including health care, foreign affairs, and financial services. “I will definitely be writing a book,” he added before noting that he has been offered numerous documentary opportunities.

Santos relayed that he remains “oddly calm” despite the looming expulsion vote and is “100% proud of” his voting record and what he stood for. “I’m done losing sleep, I’m done stressing, I have just made peace with God in the most best way possible,” he added. If expelled on Friday, Santos said he’s “definitely sleeping in” on Saturday.

The New York Republican has one of the strongest conservative voting records of any freshman Republican entering Congress.

George Santos is a threat to the RINO/Democrat establishment, and they’re still throwing everything, including their hack reporters, at him.

Santos told us earlier today that he would sum up his Congressional tenure in one word, using “brave.” He continued, “Not everybody would be brave enough to go up against what I did and actually take the votes I took.” Further, Santos stated, “I have no regrets with the work I’ve done in Congress.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia (CA) on Tuesday introduced a resolution to expel indicted Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress. This is the Swamp’s third attempt to remove Santos from Capitol Hill.

This comes almost immediately after an attempt by the RINOs to expel Santos failed to meet the required two-thirds vote of the full House earlier this month. Rep. Santos last month was hit with a 23-count superseding indictment, by the Biden DOJ.

Then, this month, Republicans on the House Ethics Committee found that Santos “violated criminal laws” and “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.” The report also alleges that “He blatantly stole from his campaign. He deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit.” The Uniparty and their fake news hacks have been gunning for Santos since he entered Congress.

They were all very upset that Santos exaggerated his resume when he ran for Congress – like all other politicians. Democrats like Joe Biden regularly exaggerate and openly lie to the press about their story.

One of the reporters on Thursday even pressed Santos on why he would continue to speak to reporters instead of just lying low and hiding from them after he apologized for stretching the truth. Santos fired back, “You guys were planted outside my office for two months!” He added, “Here I am, I talk to you, I give you comment, and you’re gonna use that against me?” Santos attributed his fearlessness around Swamp media to his commitment to transparency, but the media treated him like an idiot.

Despite giving maximum scrutiny to Santos, the House Ethics Committee last Wednesday voted against opening an investigation into Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who was actually convicted for pulling a fire alarm to interrupt a Congressional proceeding. So, Rep. Santos took the matter into his own hands, filing a privileged resolution to force a vote on Bowman’s expulsion and expose the hypocrisy in DC.

Santos noted that he had called multiple people, and there was only one person willing to bring an expulsion resolution against Bowman. The feckless Republicans will eat their own before standing up to Democrats.

SANTOS is right now filing a privileged resolution to expel Jamaal Bowman. By the time the leadership would be forced to schedule a vote, Santos may be expelled already. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 30, 2023

“I did the Bowman expulsion because it’s appropriate. Censures are bullsh*t, period,” Santos told reporters on Thursday. He continued, “I will do the same thing members did to me and go to the Office of Congressional Ethics all throughout today and tomorrow and report everything that I think is relevant to the committee.” When asked for the number of infractions and complicit members, Santos said he has “enough to make your hair stand” against “multiple people,” though he will not elaborate further until he introduces the complaints.

“I will have fun on my way out; don’t worry. And I have plenty of receipts,” Santos added later in the presser, signaling that he will provide Congress members’ names.

Of his own expulsion, despite no conviction, Santos stated, “Now, you no longer have to be convicted. So, long as there are enough allegations, there is enough precedent now to expel other members.” When asked by The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson whether Republicans will take advantage of this precedent, Santos replied, “They don’t have the testicular fortitude. I wish they did, but they don’t.” He then asked the group of reportes, “Why hasn’t it been done before?”

Like many Americans, Santos thinks Bowman “should have been gotten he should have gotten the same treatment [January 6 protesters] got.”

The vote to expel Congressman George Santos is expected to be held on Friday.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates and names of the weak Republicans who turn on Santos.