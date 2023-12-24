EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW With Director of MUST-SEE ‘State of Denial: Arizona’ Documentary Matt Thayer – Expected to Make Films Exposing Election Fraud in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin (VIDEO)

The “State of Denial: Arizona” documentary made its debut in a Maricopa County theater on Wednesday night with special guests, including Kari Lake, Lake’s legal team, expert witnesses from Lake’s lawsuit, and election investigators who worked on exposing the stolen midterm election in Arizona.

The movie was an awe-inspiring presentation of the evidence proving that Arizona’s midterm election was rigged and covered up with absurd show trials in Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the results. This was a complete guide to the clear evidence of misconduct before election day, fraudulent mail-in ballot signature verification, illegal mail-in ballots with no chain of custody documentation, and shady testimony by election officials. It also featured interviews with Kari Lake attorneys Kurt Olsen and Bryan Blehm, We The People AZ Alliance investigators Chris Handsel and Shelby Busch, and Lake expert witnesses Clay Parikh and Heather Honey.

Throughout the film premiere in Arizona, loud gasps from the audience could be heard as parts of the tragic true story that previously went forgotten or completely missed by the audience were revealed and restated. The movie also utilized humor to ridicule the Maricopa County election officials for their absurd cover-up attempts. The theater was howling with laughter.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh’s fight against the stolen midterm election in Arizona, where 60% of voting machines failed to tabulate ballots on election day due to what appears to be intentional misconduct in the Maricopa County Elections Department. These “errors” occurred on the same day that Republicans turned out 3:1 to vote for their Trump-Endorsed candidates. The election anomalies and discrepancies also included misread votes across the state and hundreds of thousands of illegal mail-in ballots with no chain of custody or signature verification.

“State of Denial: Arizona” was Matt Thayer and his wife, Joy Thayer’s first movie in their new “State of Denial” docuseries, which aims to expose election fraud nationwide. Matt Thayer told The Gateway Pundit in an exclusive interview Wednesday that his goal is to “expose each one of these states that are living in denial of what actually happened in our election system.” He further told us that with the political persecution of the so-called “election deniers,” attacks on conservative attorneys, and continued election interference, “it feels very similar to what happened in 1776 at the birth of our country.”

Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told The Gateway Pundit on Thursday that they are still fighting through the appeals process and fighting to prevent fraud in 2024. Meanwhile, Olsen and Lake co-counsel Bryan Blehm are facing disciplinary action from the State Bar Association to make it so they can never practice law again in Arizona.

Thayer said he is working on more films that focus on states like Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, where elections are also plagued with phony mail-in ballots, counting behind closed doors, and other shady, illegal tactics. You can help Matt and Joy continue their mission to expose election rigging with free films by donating to the movie franchise here.

State of Denial tells the true story about the state of elections in the fourth largest county in America, Maricopa County, Arizona. The movie follows the story of Kari Lake’s legal team and citizen volunteers who came together during two court trials challenging the November 2022 general election. People can see and judge the evidence for themselves. That evidence shows that Maricopa County election officials are not following Arizona law on basic issues governing the use of electronic voting machines, chain of custody procedures for handling ballots, and verifying voter signatures. The question then becomes why are they doing this? Common sense tells you the answer.

It was a phenomenal MUST-SEE documentary. If you missed it, watch for free here and at State-of-Denial.com!

The film is also available on State of Denial’s X and Rumble pages. You can see the evidence of fraud for yourself on the film’s website.

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson spoke to director Matt Thayer during the film premiere event hosted at the great Pollack Cinemas in Tempe, Arizona.

