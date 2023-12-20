Dangerous Photographer: Clicks by Jeffrey Epstein Mean Reputational Damage – Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Now Bill Gates Pictured With Alleged Sex Trafficking Victims

Some indigenous cultures held the belief that a photograph can steal your soul.

In the ‘age of the selfie’, in which everyone has a camera and uses it incessantly, this notion seems absurd.

But depending on the context, have a picture taken by late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein could mean losing – if not your eternal soul – your reputation and even your livelihood.

This week, Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was shown in the press pictured in a pose with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking victim.

This adds to the growing list of Epstein accusers who have previously been seen in photos with powerful men, that includes the infamous ‘silver bullet’ shot of Britain’s Prince Andrew with his arm around a 17-year-old Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Read: Previously Unseen Photo of Bill Gates with an Accuser of Jeffrey Epstein Emerges in Damning Report Highlighting Epstein’s Continued Manipulations After his 2008 Conviction

Another famous (ad scandalous) Epstein photo features former President Bill Clinton getting a massage from former Epstein employee and accuser Chauntae Davies, during a multi-leg trip to Africa that gathered Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Kevin Spacey and some girls aboard the “Lolita Express.”

Sure enough, none of that rises to the threat of the rumored recordings that Epstein made in all his wired-for-video houses. The FBI found hundreds of DVD disks and numerous hard drives filled with ‘kompromat’ against his rich and famous ‘friends’.

In the Epstein-taken photo that surfaced now, Bill Gates smiles, fiddling with the zipper of his sweater besides a woman identified as a Polish model – with her face obscured in the published photos – with her chest pressed up against him.

Epstein was running a con on the young woman, trying to turn her into another one of his trafficked girls. He did that in part by showering her with promises of helping her career in her career with his powerful connections.

New York Post reported:

“The photo — believed to be among the first showing Gates with an alleged Epstein victim — was allegedly taken by the shady financier himself at Gates’ Seattle office in March 2014, years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction in Florida for soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution, the Wall Street Journal reported.

[…] At least three other photos exist allegedly showing Gates with Epstein accusers, the Journal reported, saying it reviewed images of a Russian model who claims she was abused by Epstein posing with the tech titan at locations including the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City and Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse.”

Read: Bill Gates’ Young Russian Lover Linked to Kremlin Spy Anna Chapman – Suspicions Arise That He May Have Been Targeted for Kompromat – Epstein Tried to Blackmail Microsoft Boss Over His Affair

The same Polish model was also pictured alongside director Woody Allen at Epstein’s townhouse.

“’Without having legitimate connections to so many high-powered people, Jeffrey Epstein would not have been able to traffic most of these women after 2008′, said Brad Edwards, who alongside his law firm partner Brittany Henderson represents the model and more than 150 of Epstein’s accusers.

‘He used the powerful people he was intermingling with to further facilitate his sex trafficking scheme, whether those people knew it or not,” Henderson added. “He was using everyone around him to create this façade of legitimacy’.”

In the end, Epstein’s offered her to be the mistress of one of his friends, saying it said could earn her millions. She declined the offer and escaped home to Poland, in 2015.

“’My impression is that becoming a mistress was the only one job proposition you were really serious about’, she wrote to him a few months later. ‘Meeting Gates or Woody was great — thank you — will never forget it — although nobody hire me just because I have a nice pictures with them’.”

Then, there’s the ‘silver bullet’: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts and Ghislaine Maxwell, in a picture taken by Epstein in Maxwell’s London flat.

By now, endless reports have detailed how Prince Andrew became a disgraced royal by way of his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

This all happened primarily because he was accused of sexually abusing then 17 year-old Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sex trafficking victim of Maxwell and Epstein.

In the way of Andrew’s denials, there was the very incriminating photograph showing him with his arm around Virginia’s waist, in Ghislaine Maxwell’s apartment in London’s Belgravia.

Read: Docuseries in the UK Shows the Depth of Prince Andrew’s Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein – New Allegations Surface That the Duke of York Had Sex With Trafficked Girls

So damaging and definitive was the photograph, that the Duke of York felt he had to imply it was a fabrication – since the original was carefully hidden by Giuffre, and what we see on the media is ‘a photo of a photo’.

That didn’t go well, because the photographer who handled the original image, when the picture was first reported upon, came to public to speak out and share evidence to show that the image was not a fake.

Michael Thomas took dozens of copies of the image when Giuffre first showed the image to the Mail on Sunday, in February 2011.

Cosmopolitan reported on Thomas’ reaction:

“I think I took more than 30 frames, which is overkill for copying one photo but I didn’t want to get it out of focus or get it wrong because I knew how important it was. I was holding the original photo in my hand. It was a normal 6×4 inch print that you would have got from any developer at the time.

[…] For Ghislaine Maxwell to come out and say it was fake is ridiculous. I held the photo. It was a normal photograph. It was a physical print. It exists. I saw it and that’s what I photographed.

When they say it’s fake, they are saying that I’m involved. […] They are basically accusing someone of faking it and me being party to it. It’s not fake – and it never has been.”

The most revealing of the Epstein shots released so far involves a controversial icon of liberalism.

“Bill Clinton grins with pleasure as he enjoys an intimate neck massage with a young Jeffrey Epstein victim,” reported the Daily Mail back in 2018.

Chauntae Davies was a 22-year-old sex-trafficked massage therapist who later became another Epstein accuser.

Clinton, who traveled numerous times on the dead pedophile’s private Jet, the ‘Lolita Express’, was at one time close to Ghislaine Maxwell, and – let’s face it – was the target of a multitude of sexual misconduct accusations during his years in public life.

Read: Former Barclay’s CEO Jes Staley Banned From Senior Banking Roles, Fined $2M for Misrepresenting Ties to Jeffrey Epstein: UK’S Financial Regulatory Body

His team insists he had ‘only taken four trips’ with Epstein in 2002 and 2003 – although flight logs showed he had taken at least 26 individual flights.

It’s common knowledge how Epstein used his private plane to transport underage girls to his various luxury homes in New York, Palm Beach, New Mexico and Paris.

The picture was taken during a multi-leg trip to Africa with a ‘star-studded group’ – Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker included – who visited the countries of Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique and South Africa.

“Clinton, then 56, had complained of having a stiff neck after falling asleep on Epstein’s infamous private jet, nicknamed The Lolita Express, while on a humanitarian trip with the pedophile to Africa in September of 2002.

[…] Davies, now in her early 40s, said of the massage pictures: ‘Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him’.”

Today, she questions why such powerful people ran in Epstein’s circle.

“It’s clear that Epstein was using this private jet and his wealth to get close to rich and powerful people,’ Davies said. Looking back at these images now it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around.”

Sure enough, as I mentioned above, all that pales in comparison with the rumored recordings that Epstein made of his so-called friends, or his ‘marks’.

Because, as Prince Andrew’s cousin, Christina Oxenberg, said, ‘friends don’t tape friends’.

The Sun reported:

“‘[Andrew] is one of many Johns, all of whom were video-taped by Ghislaine [Maxwell]’, she claims, after she allegedly told her in 1997 they secretly kept tabs on their friends. […] ‘He is not a victim here, but Ghislaine was never his friend, she was taping him’, Christina said. ‘Friends don’t tape friends’.”

Read more: