Docuseries in the UK Shows the Depth of Prince Andrew’s Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein – New Allegations Surface That the Duke of York Had Sex With Trafficked Girls

In the days when Jeffrey Epstein held court like a Jay Gatsby from hell, his connection could facilitate a business venture, or show the way to tax relief – but evidence that arose after his death demonstrate that he could also set the rich and powerful with something else: sex-trafficked young girls – sometimes underage.

Of the many friends-clients gravitating around Epstein, probably no one has suffered worse reputational damage than the Duke of York, Prince Andrew – with the notable exception of modeling executive and alleged serial rapist Jean Luc Brunel, who fell in disgrace, was arrested and died in La Santé prison in Paris, in another one of those suspicious death ruled as a ‘suicide’.

As for Andrew, he lost his standing as a senior working royal, and a host of other privileges after settling a suit with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of raping her when she was 17.

His own brother treats him with minimal regard, and now, to top it off, there is a docuseries about him on British TV that’s reminding the public opinion just how close the Duke of York’s relations with Epstein were.

In it we learn that Jeffrey Epstein said Prince Andrew ‘likes sex more than me’.

Fox News reported:

“The son of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip is the subject of an A&E docuseries, ‘Secrets of Prince Andrew’. The special explores the 63-year-old’s life and his disastrous BBC ‘Newsnight’ interview from November 2019. It features new interviews with palace insiders, lawyers and experts.”

The so-called ‘car crash interview’ destroyed what was left of his credibility. Following the seismic reactions to the broadcast, Andrew stepped back from royal duties. He was stripped of his honorary military titles, his honorary leadership of various royal patronages, and barred from using the title ‘his royal highness’ in official settings.

“‘[Andrew and Epstein] came extremely close’, royal biographer Andrew Lownie claimed in the documentary. ‘You know, real best buddies. There were seven different numbers for Andrew in Epstein’s little black book. He had the most intimate details of Andrew’s life. Epstein said, ‘There’s only one person who likes sex more than me, and that’s Andrew’’.”

Lownie states that they would be seeing each other nearly every month.

“[Andrew is] entertaining Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at [the castle of] Balmoral. [Maxwell was described] as the plus one of Epstein. Whether she’s the girlfriend or [he] becomes her sugar daddy, it’s not clear. They stayed at Balmoral. They were at Sandringham. They were invited to personal birthday parties at Windsor. They met other members of the royal family. Epstein and Ghislaine were invited to the heart of the British monarchy.”

Epstein could provide the exotic holidays in Thailand, provide yachts, provide the topless girls.

But Andrew still insists he and Epstein were ‘not that close’.

Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, on her book ‘Palace Papers’:

“Privately, Epstein told people that Andrew was an idiot, but — to him — a useful one. A senior royal, even if tainted, is always a potent magnet abroad. Epstein confided to a friend that he used to fly the Duke of York to obscure foreign markets, where governments were obliged to receive him, and Epstein went along as HRH’s investment adviser. With Andrew as frontman, Epstein could negotiate deals with these (often) shady players.”

During the ‘Secrets of Prince Andrew’ docuseries episodes, there are allegations against the disgraced royal made by Epstein accusers, Lisa Phillips and Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Former model Lisa Phillips said she met Epstein in 2000 when a friend told her that the billionaire did ‘amazing things for models’ and was ‘a really great guy’.

Again, on Fox News:

“‘We went over to his island, had dinner and we were sitting with a bunch of other young women I thought were the same age as me. You know, early 20s, maybe late teens’, Phillips recalled. ‘And then I was introduced to Jeffrey, a really charming man who asked me so many questions and paid so much attention to me. … At that moment, a man walked in and said hello to me and the other women. … Then he quickly left’.”

Phillips said that once, in the ‘Pedophile Island’ of Little Saint James, in the Virgin Islands, a model friend confided in her, alleging to have been ordered by Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew. She said the friend would have been 19 or 20 at the time.

New York Post reported:

“’The island was like a fortress that very little people knew about so if any information got to the outside world, that would be very bad for Epstein’, she said.”

While she was on the island, she met the prince during dinner. Epstein persuaded her to stay longer, because – she thinks – he didn’t want her to tell people that she saw Andrew there.

“’I was completely groomed by this man and was doing everything he wanted. It was sexual abuse. At the time, the girls didn’t think Epstein was a bad guy. They looked up to him and felt like he cared about them. But when you look back on it, he was abusive and we were groomed and manipulated’, Phillips recalled.”

One evening, her friend came to her sobbing and admitted that Epstein had allegedly instructed her to have sex with Andrew in a private room.

“Phillips said she asked Epstein why he allegedly encouraged her unnamed friend to have sexual intercourse with Andrew, and she remembered Epstein saying, ‘It’s good to have things on people’.

‘He had a lot of secrets on high-powered men’, Phillips dished.”

The other Epstein victim featured on the series accusing Andrew is Virginia Giuffre, who filed a sex abuse lawsuit against Andrew in 2021.

By early 2022, the case between Giuffre and Andrew was dismissed after he settled with her, and was ordered to pay a settlement of a millionaire sum to her.

