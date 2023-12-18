Previously Unseen Photo of Bill Gates with an Accuser of Jeffrey Epstein Emerges in Damning Report Highlighting Epstein’s Continued Manipulations After his 2008 Conviction

A previously unseen picture of Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers has surfaced, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal has unearthed disturbing details about Jeffrey Epstein’s continued exploitation and abuse of women, which persisted unabated until his arrest in 2019. Contrary to the beliefs of many of his high-profile associates, Epstein’s predatory behavior did not cease following his 2008 conviction.

Epstein, exploiting his vast network of influential connections, promised numerous women career opportunities ranging from roles in Woody Allen films to positions at the United Nations, and modeling contracts with Victoria’s Secret.

One notable case involves a Polish model who was lured in 2014 with promises of career advancement, including involvement with the Gates Foundation.

The newly released image, which captures Gates in a seemingly casual pose alongside a young Polish model identified as an accuser of Epstein, was reportedly taken at Gates’ office in Seattle in March 2014.

According to the report, the model, whose identity was concealed in the photograph, met Epstein prior to the snapshot being taken and was rapidly entangled in a series of promises concerning career advancement through Epstein’s powerful connections. This modus operandi aligns with other accounts of Epstein’s grooming strategies, where photographs with influential figures were used to lend credibility to his claims and further ensnare his victims.

During her approximately eight-month association with Epstein, the model encountered a world of manipulation and deceit. She was taken to academic conferences, Epstein’s private island, and photographed with prominent figures like Allen and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, both of whom have denied knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities.

However, beneath this veneer of opportunity, Epstein’s true intentions emerged. He subjected the model to sexual exploitation, pressured her to alter her lifestyle, and eventually suggested she become a mistress for one of his friends, a proposal she recognized as a trap. Her attempts to sever ties were met with intimidation and threats to her career.

This story is not isolated. Epstein’s private calendars, managed by his executive assistant Lesley Groff, reveal hundreds of appointments with young women, often referred to only by first names and phone numbers. These meetings were sandwiched between Epstein’s engagements with business and political elites.

The Polish model’s entry into Epstein’s orbit began with an introduction to Ramsey Elkholy, who presented himself as a modeling scout with connections to Harvard University. Unbeknownst to her, Elkholy was funneling attractive women to Epstein. Elkholy, in a recent interview, claimed ignorance of the full extent of Epstein’s predatory behavior, a stance echoed by his lawyer, Bruce Rosen.

In the years after the Polish model left, the schedules show Epstein continued having appointments with aspiring models. In 2015 alone, the schedules show more than 60 appointments with young women. Several of the women told the Journal that they didn’t report Epstein because they feared deportation or consequences for their careers because of his connections. Some said they blamed themselves for not being good enough to get the jobs they thought Epstein was pursuing for them. After the Miami Herald reported that dozens of women said they were abused by Epstein, calling into question the leniency of his 2008 plea deal, prosecutors charged Epstein in July 2019 and indicted him on federal charges of sex-trafficking underage girls from 2002 to 2005. That August, he died in jail in what the New York City medical examiner ruled a suicide. In late 2022, Edwards and Henderson filed class-action lawsuits on behalf of the women, accusing JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank of enabling sex trafficking by Epstein. In settlements with the banks, more than 200 accusers who said they were abused from the 1990s to 2019 are eligible to receive compensation—a process that requires them to provide emails, photos and other material to support their stories. In 2017, long after the Polish model last communicated with Epstein, Elkholy reached out to her on Facebook. “Jeffrey is always asking about u, he thinks we are friends, lol,’ Elkholy wrote in a message. “Why don’t you email him?” Elkholy doesn’t recall the exchange, his lawyer said.

A spokesperson for Bill Gates told the Journal that Gates had no interaction with the model during her visit to his offices. The

Now married with a family and employed at a prominent financial-services company, the Polish model strives to put that chapter of her life behind her.

“He abused me for so long that I don’t understand myself and how I let this happen,” she said during the interview with Journal. “I’m never going to get rid of those thoughts.”

This woman was also photographed with figures such as Woody Allen and former CBS News journalist Charlie Rose.

Earlier this year, The Gateway Pundit reported that new information had emerged suggesting that financier Epstein used his knowledge of an affair involving Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and a Russian bridge player to intimidate and potentially threaten Gates himself.

According to sources familiar with the matter, convicted pedophile Epstein, approached Gates with the proposal to contribute to a multibillion-dollar charitable fund in 2017.

Epstein allegedly threatened to reveal Gates’ extramarital affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova unless Gates agreed to the proposal.

The Microsoft co-founder met the woman around 2010, when she was in her 20s. Epstein met her in 2013 and later paid for her to attend software coding school. In 2017, Epstein emailed Gates and asked to be reimbursed for the cost of the course, according to the people familiar with the matter. The email came after the convicted sex offender had struggled and failed to convince Gates to participate in a multibillion-dollar charitable fund that Epstein tried to establish with JPMorgan Chase. The implication behind the message, according to people who have viewed it, was that Epstein could reveal the affair if Gates didn’t keep up an association between the two men. “Mr. Gates met with Epstein solely for philanthropic purposes. Having failed repeatedly to draw Mr. Gates beyond these matters, Epstein tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship to threaten Mr. Gates,” said a spokeswoman for Gates.

The Daily Mail has reported on ‘a potentially disturbing and unexplained link between Gates’ erstwhile Russian ‘lover’ [Antonova] and Kremlin spook Chapman’.

While Bill Gates’ affair with 30-years younger Mia Antonova is a private subject, the Mail reminds us that “a relationship between […] one of the most influential businessmen on the planet, and a woman who appears to have connections to a Kremlin intelligence agent is troubling.”

Especially so in the context of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, famous for ‘providing’ young women to the rich and powerful, and himself someone with deep ties to the intelligence community.

It’s relevant that Gates’ affair to young Antonova was taking place at the same time that Chapman was operating her long-term, deep-cover assignment inside the US.

Melinda Gates slammed her ex-husband Bill Gates for continuing his longtime friendship with deceased pedophile Jeffery Epstein despite her warnings to him about having “nightmares” about him.

After Bill repeatedly met with Epstein, Melinda demanded her husband introduce her to the billionaire hedge fund manager in 2011.

“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffery Epstein. I made that clear to him. I also met Jeffery Epstein exactly one time. I wanted to see who this man was and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door,” Gates told CBS mornings host Gayle King, in her first interview since divorcing the vaccine touting billionaire philanthropist.

“He was abhorrent, evil personified,” Melinda said. “I had nightmares about it afterward. That’s why my heart breaks for these young women. That’s how I felt, and I am an older woman. He was awful.”

Bill’s decision to continue his friendship with Epstein is one of the main issues that prompted their divorce in May 2021, ending their 27-year marriage, Melinda claimed.

Earlier this year, Sarah Ferguson from ABC Australia confronted Bill Gates about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein during a live television interview.

Ferguson asked the billionaire and co-founder of Microsoft if he regretted the relationship that he “maintained” with Epstein “against Melinda’s advice and wishes.”

“You’re going way back in time, but yeah, I will say it for the over 100th time, yeah, I shouldn’t have had dinners with him,” Gates said.

“Epstein had a way of sexually compromising people. Is that what Melinda was warning you about?” asked Ferguson.

“No, I mean its…(pause) No, I had dinner with him, and that’s all,” Gates responded.

Bill Gates also dismissed any ties between the Gates Foundation and Epstein.

“[And that you regret] the relationship between the foundation and Epstein?” asked Ferguson.

“There never was any relationship of any kind,” Gates responded.