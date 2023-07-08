Exclusive Interview: Winter Soldier Norman Pattis Files Motion for New Proud Boys Trial Arguing There Was Insufficient Evidence to Convict



In the midst of new crises that continue to try our souls, famed Attorney Norman Pattis steps into the fray.

In his most recent battle, the motion was made for a new trial in the Proud Boys seditious conspiracy case — the central point of contention being that there was insufficient evidence to convict.

As was previously explained in great detail, government prosecutors redefined the very basics of what evidence is necessary to constitute a conspiracy — relying on a standard that requires absolutely no proof of planning.

But the egregious affronts to acceptable legal standards didn’t end there.

As some are aware, the recent trial took place amid what Attorney Pattis refers to as an “unseemly amount of negative publicity instigated by Congress and the President of the United States.”

“In no other circumstances would principle representatives of a party, namely the United States, be able to get away with this kind of stuff,” Pattis explains in a Thursday morning phone call, “And the court should order a new trial on the grounds that the House of Representatives January 6th Committee was running its mouth about the Proud boys — in particular, Joe Biggs and Enrique Tarrio during the trial.”

The situation only worsened when President Biden announced his re-election on the eve of closing arguments — with glaring images of the trial and malicious commentary about threats to democracy.

“It would be breathtakingly cynical for the court to permit this verdict to stand,” says Pattis hopefully.

Nevertheless, there exists no starry-eyed illusion in Pattis’ assessment of the State of Our Union.

“The public authority of the State is disintegrating and we’re in a wholesale legitimation crisis,” the battle-hardened warrior for constitutional principle explains, “People are grasping for a sense of significance in their own community. And global pressures — the pressure of artificial intelligence, the pressures of public health emergencies, the World Economic Forum and Davos — There is a republic of virtue just waiting in the wings to take us over and tell us how to live.”

Unfortunately for the many souls already affected by the current crisis of legitimacy, support for front-line patriots like Pattis isn’t nearly as substantial as it should be.

“Every lawyer who got involved in representing a January 6th defendant has faced unique financial difficulties,” explains Pattis somewhat begrudgingly, “The financial support for these guys (Proud Boys) dried up during trial. I think, in part, for fear that the federal government might retaliate.”

Pattis says the result has been devastating including enormous financial loss for nearly every attorney in the fight.

“The trial was expected to last six to eight weeks but went on for five months,” Pattis explains, “It’s not at all clear that my firm will survive, meaning, certain people in the firm were so dispirited by my absences that they may or may not remain.”

But Pattis doesn’t like to bitch. He says it does no good.

“I went into this with eyes wide open,” Pattis explains, “I’ll survive…but with great difficulty.”

While facing numerous challenges, Pattis recalls a somewhat miraculous coalescence of life experiences which brought him to this point. The self-described “old man” remembers his teenage years in the 1960’s — another time of American crisis when his home of Detroit, Michigan was left torn apart by race riots.

"I thought the country and the republic couldn't endure the sort of tensions and hatred I saw in Detroit," Pattis reminisces, "So, I studied broader principles — political philosophy, moral philosophy — thinking when the country faltered, and we needed to rebuild as I was sure it would, those principles would serve along the way."

Although he went on to teach philosophy at the university level, Pattis was unable to remove the idea of law from his mind.

“I went to law school because I wanted to understand how the world worked,” Pattis remembers fondly, “I fell in love with criminal law because that is the most dramatic stage for highlighting the riddle of legitimacy: how perfect strangers come to have power over one another, and how authority can take your liberty, even your life in certain circumstances.” “That riddle continues to amaze me,” says Pattis, “The individual versus the state.”

As the wealthy and powerful globalist elite play their part in the ever-evolving riddle, Pattis says it is their ambition to “transform the world in the name of virtue as they understand it.” Without a doubt, the very idea of individual liberty is in great distress.

In numerous theaters of the ideological war, Mr. Pattis is the commander on the legal battlefield — determined to keep the American experiment intact.

“I do a lot of work for a group called “We the Patriots Incorporated USA”, out of Idaho,” he explains, “We are involved in courts across the country — defending people’s right to make medical decisions for themselves — including to use Ivermectin.”

As part of that work, Pattis recently argued in defense of medical freedom in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. He’s also been involved in litigation against the governors of Connecticut and New York State for their various COVID policies.

“The concern there is that somehow in a self-declared public health emergency, the State was going to tell us how to live and, and how to manage our own risk, both medically and socially,” explains Pattis, “That’s a drift toward totalitarianism. So, I remain involved in those cases.”

Additionally, Pattis filed suit in Connecticut against the Mayor of New Haven for his removal of a Christopher Columbus statue during the Marxist-enflamed summer of George Floyd hysteria in 2020.

“Our claim is that he removed it unlawfully,” says Pattis.

In the process of the Columbus statue filing, Pattis added to his already massive workload with an additional lawsuit against Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont over a recently enacted ban on the open carry of firearms.

“And, you know, I have my normal stable of people accused of murder, rape, robbery, and other acts of individual mayhem,” Pattis notes with a contagious laugh.

Each of his fights is important in their own unique way.

While general frustration with the American experience grows, due to what Pattis describes as intelligently designed inefficiencies in our Constitution, he says the State is under siege from both the left and the right.

“I think ordinary people are confused and I side with ordinary people,” explains Pattis, “I’m confused too, but I know this much: an individual in need is my best friend.”

As for the Proud Boys, January 6th, and what seems like increasingly waning interest or support for constitutional warriors on the frontline, the erstwhile philosophy professor has a few words of admonition for summertime patriots in the crowd.

“If we yield in the courts — in the J6 prosecutions —consider the following,” Pattis requests, “The Civil War between the states cost the lives of 600,000 Americans before we went about the task of rebuilding the nation after an extremely bloody conflict. Within three years of the wars end, almost all of the rebels had been repatriated and the task of rebuilding went on. We had new laws incident to the Civil War — the 13th, 14th, 15th amendment, and so forth.” “That gave us a way forward,” Pattis explains, “But after a four- or five-hour riot at the Capitol on January 6th, the federal government is still using criminal statutes to arrest new people. And there are new charges announced even last week.” “When did we become so unforgiving?” asks Pattis, “What is it that the federal government is so afraid of that after a brief riot, it continues to prosecute people?” “The government is acting in fear — using federal statutes in a context that Congress never intended,” Pattis explains, “So when people say, ‘Hey, we need to turn to politics and hope that we can win and maybe get pardons,’ they’re losing sight of the fact that at the street level — at the ground level and in the communities in which they live —prosecutors are making very ambitious decisions to apply and stretch the law to cover conduct it was never intended to cover — all with an aim at crushing dissent.” “And so, when Donald Trump was arrested in New York not long ago,” Pattis continues, “I heard reports of people who decided to not protest for fear that they might be prosecuted.” “When in American history have people been afraid to petition for redress of grievances — to assemble, to protest, to speak out?” asks Pattis, “They’re afraid because prosecutors are getting away with murder in federal courtrooms across the country, and they’re getting away with murder because lawyers aren’t going in to fight — because people are placing their hopes on the future and forgetting about the present.” “There are desperate fights going on in the courtrooms of this country every day,” explains Pattis, “And those fights will affect how you live…So, if you like the direction the law is going in, well then, say nothing.” “But don’t complain when there’s a knock on your door and somebody prosecutes you for a crime you never thought was a crime,” scolds the experienced criminal attorney.

Unlike the villains in Thomas Paine’s 1776 masterpiece, Norman Pattis Esquire has no intention to shrink from his service to our country.

“The filing in the Proud Boys case is a signal, and it’s a sign that we intend to fight for every inch of the American Constitution and every inch of American soil,” he explains, “And if the Proud Boys were standing on that inch, we’re gonna say something and we’re gonna fight. And we’re gonna continue to fight until the final court in the land says no more. And if we lose, it won’t be for any lack of trying. And the future generations can stand back and say, ‘Maybe these guys saw something — maybe they were prophets — maybe they really were the patriots and the criminals were the prosecutors.” “I hope I live long enough to see that day,” Pattis dreams while adding a sobering pledge, “I am determined to stand with these guys to the bitter end, regardless of the cost.”



“The fight for liberty is waged daily in courtrooms, and people forget it at their own peril,” says Winter Soldier Norman Pattis.

While standing firm in his defense of our United States Constitution, Mr. Pattis Esq. truly deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.