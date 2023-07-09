BREAKING: Latest SCOTUS Filing Has Potential to Impact Hundreds of J6 Cases – Lawyers Seek to Toss Controversial 1512 Obstruction Charges Against January 6 Defendant Jake Lang

January 6th Defendant Jake Lang is taking his case to the highest court in the land.

Lang’s decision to move his arguments to the Supreme Court follows a split ruling in the DC Court of Appeals in April.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, two of three judges on the appellate panel ruled against U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who dismissed the 1512 felony obstruction charge in three separate cases against January 6th defendants.

Perhaps most notable among the affected was Jacob Edward Lang — widely known by TGP readers through multiple eyewitness accounts of his repeated efforts to save lives during the onslaught of violence near the U.S. Capitol tunnel where Rosanne Boyland was killed.

The split ruling reinstated the felony obstruction charge against Lang and two others: Garret Miller, who pleaded guilty to 11 other criminal charges and was sentenced in February, and A.J. Fischer who, like Lang, continues to await trial.

Lang, who is charged with multiple felonies, recently filed his petition to the United States Supreme Court —asking that the 1512 felony obstruction charge be dismissed.

The filing begins with a question:

“Whether the Court of Appeals erred in concluding that application of 18 U.S.C. Section 1512(c)(2), a statute crafted to prevent tampering with evidence in “official proceedings,” can be used to prosecute acts of violence against police officers in the context of a public demonstration that turned into a riot, resulting in so “breathtaking” an application of the statute as to run afoul of Van Buren v. United States, 141 S. Ct. 1648 (2021).”

As was extensively detailed in The Gateway Pundit, the 1512 Felony Obstruction charge was repurposed specifically for January 6thdefendants.

Although Lang’s filing specifically seeks clarification in a case such as his (where violence was involved), a SCOTUS ruling on the matter is likely to have far reaching impact on hundreds of non-violent J6ers — Many of whom are currently facing the prospect of years in prison, along with the permanent loss of their 2nd Amendment rights.

Attorney Norm Pattis, who, along with Steven Metcalf, filed the petition on behalf of Lang, says the current application of the 1512 statute is yet another example of government misuse of law as a means to “crush dissenters.”

“We are asking the court to step up and rein in an out-of-control Justice Department,” says Pattis.

Contribute to Jake’s Legal Fund HERE

READ the full petition below: